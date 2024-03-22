profile
yanssou
17
yanssou
articles : 552
visites since opening : 1055936
yanssou > blog
[DC] The Penguin / Teaser


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DQghiGQi6Lo&pp=ygUcdGhlIHBlbmd1aW4gYmFuZGUgYW5ub25jZSB2Zg%3D%3D
    3
    marcelpatulacci, nyght, idd
    posted the 03/22/2024 at 05:20 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    nyght posted the 03/22/2024 at 05:27 PM


    Certains attendent the boys , d'autres house the dragon mais moi c'est cette serie que j'attends le plus
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/22/2024 at 05:31 PM
    DA HYPE

    Par contre il fait toujours plus De Niro que Farrell
    nyght posted the 03/22/2024 at 05:49 PM
    marcelpatulacci plus tony soprano je dirais
    walterwhite posted the 03/22/2024 at 06:28 PM
    Incroyable
