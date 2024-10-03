profile
Super Mario Odyssey
90
Likers
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
profile
obi69
obi69
articles : 980
visites since opening : 1429080
obi69 > blog
C'est le Mario Day


C'est le Mario Day aujourd'hui !

L'occasion de revenir sur la série Super Mario avec la liste de tous nos avis dédiés aux aventures bondissantes du plombier jusqu'à SuperMarioBrosWonder !
Voir toute la saga: - https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=199&fbclid=IwAR3qaT3V22kFL0P06YVcJqTnjh7BGT1JFFnp-DYYlpD8Om8cg008Q52TgQo
    posted the 03/10/2024 at 11:15 AM by obi69
    comments (1)
    drybowser posted the 03/10/2024 at 12:03 PM
    Je crois pas que Nintendo ait prévu de le fêter cette année hélas
