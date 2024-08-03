profile
uram
2
Likes
Likers
uram
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 40
visites since opening : 71884
uram > blog
Vos méchants jvs préférés, les plus charismatiques pour vous
?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/08/2024 at 04:52 PM by uram
    comments (8)
    vonkuru posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:12 PM
    Hitler
    gaeon posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:16 PM
    Comme ça ce qui me vient de suite c'est Ganondorf (surtout dans Ocarina of Time), Sephiroth et puis... Freezer et Cell.
    sora78 posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:21 PM
    Certains évident, d'autres moins.

    Vador
    Ratigane
    Maléfique
    Jafar
    Frollo
    Voldemort
    Le Joker
    Thanos
    Le Xenomorphe
    Syndrome

    Nox l'horloger (Wakfu)
    Sephiroth
    Ganondorf
    LeChuck (Monkey Island)
    Dracula

    Light Yagami (Death Note) (ce fils de pute)
    Griffith (Berserk) (encore un)

    Xemnas / Ansem / Terranort (Kingdom Hearts)
    newtechnix posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:22 PM
    cette enflure de docteur Willy...cette racaille, jamais il n'abandonne battu, il revient dans une transformation puis deux puis trois....et surtout depuis plusieurs dizaines d'épisodes respect pour ce génie du mal.
    teel posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:23 PM
    sephiroth et jenova ,la base
    luca blight de suikoden aussi
    ouken posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:25 PM
    Kefka large ff6 !! Et le Joker de burton
    jackfrost posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:26 PM
    François Hollande dans Metal Gear Rising.
    gaeon posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:28 PM
    sora78 J'avoue chez Disney il y a du méchant de très grande qualité
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo