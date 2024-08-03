accueil
uram
> blog
Vos méchants jvs préférés, les plus charismatiques pour vous
?
posted the 03/08/2024 at 04:52 PM by
uram
comments (
8
)
vonkuru
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:12 PM
Hitler
gaeon
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:16 PM
Comme ça ce qui me vient de suite c'est Ganondorf (surtout dans Ocarina of Time), Sephiroth et puis... Freezer et Cell.
sora78
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:21 PM
Certains évident, d'autres moins.
Vador
Ratigane
Maléfique
Jafar
Frollo
Voldemort
Le Joker
Thanos
Le Xenomorphe
Syndrome
Nox l'horloger (Wakfu)
Sephiroth
Ganondorf
LeChuck (Monkey Island)
Dracula
Light Yagami (Death Note) (ce fils de pute)
Griffith (Berserk) (encore un)
Xemnas / Ansem / Terranort (Kingdom Hearts)
newtechnix
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:22 PM
cette enflure de docteur Willy...cette racaille, jamais il n'abandonne battu, il revient dans une transformation puis deux puis trois....et surtout depuis plusieurs dizaines d'épisodes respect pour ce génie du mal.
teel
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:23 PM
sephiroth et jenova ,la base
luca blight de suikoden aussi
ouken
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:25 PM
Kefka large ff6
!! Et le Joker de burton
jackfrost
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:26 PM
François Hollande dans Metal Gear Rising.
gaeon
posted
the 03/08/2024 at 05:28 PM
sora78
J'avoue chez Disney il y a du méchant de très grande qualité
