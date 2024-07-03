profile
Overwatch 2
1
Likers
name : Overwatch 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
21
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 652
visites since opening : 1271701
masharu > blog
Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop (trailer)


Nouvelle collaboration sur Overwatch 2 à venir, après One Punch Man cette fois nous avons droit à un autre manga : Cowboy Bebop. Avec ci-dessus un trailer qui mimic le fameux opening de l'anime.
    tags : activision blizzard overwatch overwatch 2
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    rebellion
    posted the 03/07/2024 at 05:11 PM by masharu
    comments (1)
    volran posted the 03/07/2024 at 05:23 PM
    Dommage que ce soit un "Dead Game" ou mieux un Cash Graber
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo