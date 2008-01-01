profile
Les Lightguns : Comment ça fonctionnait?
Bonsoir!

Petite vidéo d'analyse/explication sur un thème pas souvent abordé. Comment fonctionnait le zapper sur Duck Hunt ou Virtua Gun sur Virtua Cop? Pourquoi ça fonctionne plus sur nos écran actuels? tout ça tout ça..

    posted the 02/23/2024 at 08:30 PM by fdestroyer
