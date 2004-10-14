profile
Top Spin
0
Likers
name : Top Spin
platform : PC
editor : Atari
developer : PAM
genre : sport
multiplayer : Oui
european release date : 10/14/2004
other versions : Xbox
profile
lalisa
5
Likes
Likers
lalisa
lalisa > blog
La licence Top Spin est de retour.
https://twitter.com/2KFrance/status/1747318675512623565

    tags :
    16
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    xylander, spartan1985, bourbon, ducknsexe, plistter, spazer, tripy73, gankutsuou, nindo64, osiris67, gameslover, psxbox, vargas18, sorakairi86, tenjin, elcidfx
    posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:33 PM by lalisa
    comments (19)
    bigb0ss posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:37 PM
    14 ans d'attente ... Bordel je vais chialer
    darksector posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:39 PM
    defcon5 posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:41 PM
    WHAAAAAT ??????
    defcon5 posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:43 PM
    Je veux savoir qui est le développeur, vite !
    xylander posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:46 PM
    Une sacrée surprise...
    ravyxxs posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:47 PM
    spartan1985 posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:51 PM
    P'tain enfin !

    defcon5 Hangar 13.
    negan posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:53 PM
    Je bande a un point
    evojink posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:55 PM
    Oh enfin un nouveau bon jeu de tennis ! Avec Skate c'est les deux jeux de sport dont j'attends une suite
    defcon5 posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:57 PM
    spartan1985 Bon, on verra bien ce que ça donne ! Merci pour l'info !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/16/2024 at 07:07 PM
    NANI ???
    sussudio posted the 01/16/2024 at 07:30 PM
    sosky posted the 01/16/2024 at 07:49 PM
    Omg j’y croyais plus
    shambala93 posted the 01/16/2024 at 07:52 PM
    Yes !!
    walterwhite posted the 01/16/2024 at 08:05 PM
    OMG
    sharkinio posted the 01/16/2024 at 08:38 PM
    Excellente nouvelle ! J'avais trop poncé le 2 avec ma femme
    ronan89 posted the 01/16/2024 at 09:11 PM
    defcon5 Il s'agit de l'équipe à l'origine de Top Spin 4 (et créateur de la série Mafia) qui a fusionnée avec le studio de Mafia 3.
    defcon5 posted the 01/16/2024 at 09:42 PM
    ronan89 Carrément ?? cool,ça !
    elcidfx posted the 01/16/2024 at 10:00 PM
    Enfin bordel !
    Sega, nous attendons également un nouveau Virtua Tennis.
