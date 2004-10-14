accueil
name :
Top Spin
platform :
PC
editor :
Atari
developer :
PAM
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
Oui
european release date :
10/14/2004
other versions :
Xbox
torotoro59
,
jamrock
,
minx
,
testament
,
kevinmccallisterrr
lalisa
articles :
170
visites since opening :
345224
lalisa
> blog
La licence Top Spin est de retour.
https://twitter.com/2KFrance/status/1747318675512623565
tags :
16
Likes
Who likes this ?
xylander
,
spartan1985
,
bourbon
,
ducknsexe
,
plistter
,
spazer
,
tripy73
,
gankutsuou
,
nindo64
,
osiris67
,
gameslover
,
psxbox
,
vargas18
,
sorakairi86
,
tenjin
,
elcidfx
posted the 01/16/2024 at 06:33 PM by
lalisa
comments (
19
)
bigb0ss
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:37 PM
14 ans d'attente ... Bordel je vais chialer
darksector
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:39 PM
defcon5
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:41 PM
WHAAAAAT ??????
defcon5
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:43 PM
Je veux savoir qui est le développeur, vite !
xylander
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:46 PM
Une sacrée surprise...
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:47 PM
spartan1985
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:51 PM
P'tain enfin !
defcon5
Hangar 13.
negan
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:53 PM
Je bande a un point
evojink
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:55 PM
Oh enfin un nouveau bon jeu de tennis ! Avec Skate c'est les deux jeux de sport dont j'attends une suite
defcon5
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 06:57 PM
spartan1985
Bon, on verra bien ce que ça donne ! Merci pour l'info !
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 07:07 PM
NANI ???
sussudio
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 07:30 PM
sosky
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 07:49 PM
Omg j’y croyais plus
shambala93
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 07:52 PM
Yes !!
walterwhite
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 08:05 PM
OMG
sharkinio
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 08:38 PM
Excellente nouvelle ! J'avais trop poncé le 2 avec ma femme
ronan89
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 09:11 PM
defcon5
Il s'agit de l'équipe à l'origine de Top Spin 4 (et créateur de la série Mafia) qui a fusionnée avec le studio de Mafia 3.
defcon5
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 09:42 PM
ronan89
Carrément ?? cool,ça !
elcidfx
posted
the 01/16/2024 at 10:00 PM
Enfin bordel !
Sega, nous attendons également un nouveau Virtua Tennis.
