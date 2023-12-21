accueil
6ème cadeau, 6ème jour du Marathon (pas trop commun ce soir)
Ouverture un peu spéciales ce soir
posted the 12/21/2023 at 05:14 PM by fdestroyer
fdestroyer
comments (3)
3
)
defcon5
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 05:29 PM
il a assuré le Père Noel aujourd'hui
defcon5
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 05:31 PM
"4 cadeaux sous le sapin"
losz
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 06:41 PM
J'ai toujours voulu faire un jeu comme ca, il y en a un sur ps4 en ce moment en promo (une autre licence), sans la manette ça à l'air chiant quand même mais bon l'ambiance japonaise donne envie.
