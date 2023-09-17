profile
Grand Theft Auto V
name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-course
multiplayer : oui (GTA Online)
other versions : PC - Xbox 360
Il y a 10 ans jour pour jour
    posted the 09/17/2023 at 01:27 PM by denton
    comments (7)
    opthomas posted the 09/17/2023 at 01:28 PM
    C'était 2013
    couillonchatbis posted the 09/17/2023 at 02:01 PM
    Je dois faire partie de la minorité à n'y avoir jamais joué
    leonr4 posted the 09/17/2023 at 02:02 PM
    Je me souviens de l'annonce du jeu 2 semaines après les 10 ans de GTA3 je ne sais pas si on aura une annonce en fin d'année pour le prochain.
    kenjushi posted the 09/17/2023 at 02:03 PM
    couillonchatbis : pereil pour moi, j'arrive pas à accrocher à GTA. J'ai fais le Vice City à l'époque et depuis j'ai jamais retoucher à un titre de cette saga.
    shinz0 posted the 09/17/2023 at 02:09 PM
    Refait cette année sur Series X toujours aussi bon
    supasaiyajin posted the 09/17/2023 at 02:13 PM
    Pour moi c'est la meilleure licence open world à ce jour, jamais égalée.
    denton posted the 09/17/2023 at 02:53 PM
    supasaiyajin shinz0 il fait le tour de force de rester a jour en 2023 sur pleins de points ne pas être un jeu dépassé alors que certains jeux de 2023 qui sortent sont largué sur pleins de points clairement le crack des mondes ouverts même si pour moi rdr2 est THE boss.
