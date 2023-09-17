accueil
Actualité Playstation
name :
Grand Theft Auto V
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-course
multiplayer :
oui (GTA Online)
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
82
Il y a 10 ans jour pour jour
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shinz0
posted the 09/17/2023 at 01:27 PM by
denton
comments (
7
)
opthomas
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 01:28 PM
C'était 2013
couillonchatbis
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 02:01 PM
Je dois faire partie de la minorité à n'y avoir jamais joué
leonr4
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 02:02 PM
Je me souviens de
l'annonce
du jeu 2 semaines après
les 10 ans de GTA3
je ne sais pas si on aura une annonce en fin d'année pour le prochain.
kenjushi
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 02:03 PM
couillonchatbis
: pereil pour moi, j'arrive pas à accrocher à GTA. J'ai fais le Vice City à l'époque et depuis j'ai jamais retoucher à un titre de cette saga.
shinz0
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 02:09 PM
Refait cette année sur Series X toujours aussi bon
supasaiyajin
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 02:13 PM
Pour moi c'est la meilleure licence open world à ce jour, jamais égalée.
denton
posted
the 09/17/2023 at 02:53 PM
supasaiyajin
shinz0
il fait le tour de force de rester a jour en 2023 sur pleins de points ne pas être un jeu dépassé alors que certains jeux de 2023 qui sortent sont largué sur pleins de points clairement le crack des mondes ouverts même si pour moi rdr2 est THE boss.
