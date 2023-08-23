accueil
name :
Ghostrunner 2
PC
PC
505 Games
505 Games
One More Level
One More Level
action
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
kevisiano
Jeux finis
Ghostrunner 2 sortira le 26/10
Bonsoir !
Tout est dans le titre.
Certains avaient fait le premier ?
Perso j'avais bien kiffé. Très curieux de voir le 2
https://nofrag.com/ghostrunner-2-sortira-le-25-octobre/
posted the 08/23/2023 at 09:38 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (3)
3
)
kevisiano
posted
the 08/23/2023 at 09:42 PM
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/23/2023 at 09:46 PM
kevisiano
je voulais faire un article depuis son annonce, mais il est pas répertorié "indé" sur Steam ^^
kevisiano
posted
the 08/23/2023 at 09:55 PM
nicolasgourry
ah ouais ? J'aurais cru ^^
