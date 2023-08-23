profile
Ghostrunner 2
0
Likers
name : Ghostrunner 2
platform : PC
editor : 505 Games
developer : One More Level
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kevisiano
49
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 417
visites since opening : 723545
kevisiano > blog
all
Ghostrunner 2 sortira le 26/10
Bonsoir !

Tout est dans le titre.

Certains avaient fait le premier ?
Perso j'avais bien kiffé. Très curieux de voir le 2
https://nofrag.com/ghostrunner-2-sortira-le-25-octobre/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/23/2023 at 09:38 PM by kevisiano
    comments (3)
    kevisiano posted the 08/23/2023 at 09:42 PM
    nicolasgourry
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/23/2023 at 09:46 PM
    kevisiano je voulais faire un article depuis son annonce, mais il est pas répertorié "indé" sur Steam ^^
    kevisiano posted the 08/23/2023 at 09:55 PM
    nicolasgourry ah ouais ? J'aurais cru ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo