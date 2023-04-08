profile
Project L
1
Likers
name : Project L
platform : PC
editor : Riot Games
developer : Radiant Entertainment
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
15
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 401
visites since opening : 726397
yanssou > blog
all
Project L : Yasuo entre en scène


Yasuo le guerrier nous montre ces quelques coups rapide de très longue portée grâce a son Katana.

Alex Jaffe, le Lead Champion Designer dévoile quelques spécificités en plus.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/04/2023 at 03:49 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    thelastone posted the 08/04/2023 at 04:06 PM
    Très stylé
    victornewman posted the 08/04/2023 at 04:12 PM
    ça manque d’impact
    foxstep posted the 08/04/2023 at 04:16 PM
    Tag = Skip
    mercure7 posted the 08/04/2023 at 05:04 PM
    Pas fan de Yasuo dans LoL mais il est stylé ici
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo