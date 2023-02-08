Les participants peuvent également venir nous aider à célébrer les 10 ans d’ID@Xbox et découvrir une gamme variée de titres ID@Xbox en démonstration, tels que Lamplighter’s League de Paradox, SteamWorld Build de Thunderful, Lightyear Frontier d’Amplifier, et bien d’autres encore. Quel que soit votre centre d’intérêt, le stand Xbox aura forcément quelque chose qui vous intéressera.

- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

- Towerborne

- Microsoft Flight Simulator

- The Elder Scrolls Online : Necrom

- Jusant

- Infinity Strash : DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

- Dungeons 4

- Under the Waves

- PayDay 3

- Sonic Superstars

- Persona 5 Tactica

- Party Animals

- Immortals of Aveum

- Mortal Kombat 1

- Ghostrunner 2

- Overwatch 2

- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

- Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty

- Another Crab´s Treasure (ID@Xbox)

- Headbangers (ID@Xbox)

- Lamplighters League (ID@Xbox)

- SteamWorld Build (ID@Xbox)

- Worldless (ID@Xbox)

- Lightyear Frontier (ID@Xbox)

- Little Kitty, Big City (ID@Xbox)

- Cocoon (ID@Xbox)

- Dead Pets (ID@Xbox)

- Mineko`s Night Market (ID@Xbox)

- Naiad (ID@Xbox)

- Botany Manor (ID@Xbox)

-- Island of Winds (ID@Xbox)

- Stumble Guys (ID@Xbox)

- Antstream (Arcade)

Starfield, Forza Motosport 8, Towerborn et Ara : History Untold sont confirmés pour des nouvelles présentations esclusives.

Le stand Xbox de la Gamescom 2023 sera un des plus grand du salon et comportera 30 jeux présents dont plus de 25 jouables. Divers animations seront prévu pour célébrer les 10 ans de ID@Xbox mais aussi l'organisation du PC Game Pass Challenge pour y gagner divers prix.Liste des jeux jouables :Le stand Xbox ce situera dans le Hall 8 de la Koelnmesse par l'entrée Nord.Horaires d'ouverture :- Jeudi 24 août : 10 h - 20 h- Vendredi 25 août :10 h - 20 h- Samedi 26 août : 9 h - 20 h- Dimanche 27 août : 9 h - 20 hLa Gamescom ce déroulera du 23 au 27 août avec une conférence d'ouverture le 22 août prochain.