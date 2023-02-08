profile
all
Gamescom 2023 : Le grand stand Xbox et liste des jeux jouables


Le stand Xbox de la Gamescom 2023 sera un des plus grand du salon et comportera 30 jeux présents dont plus de 25 jouables. Divers animations seront prévu pour célébrer les 10 ans de ID@Xbox mais aussi l'organisation du PC Game Pass Challenge pour y gagner divers prix.

Les participants peuvent également venir nous aider à célébrer les 10 ans d’ID@Xbox et découvrir une gamme variée de titres ID@Xbox en démonstration, tels que Lamplighter’s League de Paradox, SteamWorld Build de Thunderful, Lightyear Frontier d’Amplifier, et bien d’autres encore. Quel que soit votre centre d’intérêt, le stand Xbox aura forcément quelque chose qui vous intéressera.


Liste des jeux jouables :

- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Towerborne
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Elder Scrolls Online : Necrom
- Jusant
- Infinity Strash : DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Dungeons 4
- Under the Waves
- PayDay 3
- Sonic Superstars
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Party Animals
- Immortals of Aveum
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Ghostrunner 2
- Overwatch 2
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty
- Another Crab´s Treasure (ID@Xbox)
- Headbangers (ID@Xbox)
- Lamplighters League (ID@Xbox)
- SteamWorld Build (ID@Xbox)
- Worldless (ID@Xbox)
- Lightyear Frontier (ID@Xbox)
- Little Kitty, Big City (ID@Xbox)
- Cocoon (ID@Xbox)
- Dead Pets (ID@Xbox)
- Mineko`s Night Market (ID@Xbox)
- Naiad (ID@Xbox)
- Botany Manor (ID@Xbox)
-- Island of Winds (ID@Xbox)
- Stumble Guys (ID@Xbox)
- Antstream (Arcade)


Starfield, Forza Motosport 8, Towerborn et Ara : History Untold sont confirmés pour des nouvelles présentations esclusives.


Le stand Xbox ce situera dans le Hall 8 de la Koelnmesse par l'entrée Nord.

Horaires d'ouverture :

- Jeudi 24 août : 10 h - 20 h
- Vendredi 25 août :10 h - 20 h
- Samedi 26 août : 9 h - 20 h
- Dimanche 27 août : 9 h - 20 h

La Gamescom ce déroulera du 23 au 27 août avec une conférence d'ouverture le 22 août prochain.
https://www.xboxygen.com/News/45869-Xbox-a-la-Gamescom-le-plus-grand-stand-jamais-vu-avec-30-jeux-et-150-bornes
    posted the 08/02/2023 at 01:37 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    midomashakil posted the 08/02/2023 at 01:38 PM
    et comme tjr sony ne sera pas présente
    cliana posted the 08/02/2023 at 01:46 PM
    3 ans et toujours pas de Hellblade 2
    midomashakil posted the 08/02/2023 at 01:47 PM
    cliana 4 ans ^^
    bennj posted the 08/02/2023 at 01:58 PM
    cliana pourquoi ça vous étonne en fait ? Vous êtes parfaitement au courant que le temps de développement s'est grandement allongé.
    bennj posted the 08/02/2023 at 02:00 PM
    Pas de démo pour Starfield et forza ?
    raoh38 posted the 08/02/2023 at 02:05 PM
    bennj starfield compréhensible car je ne vois pas comment avec des cessions courtes les gens peuvent apprécier un jeu qui demande d’être impliquer un minimum (et a une semaine de sa sortie) par contre forza je pense que si, au pire il y aura des possibilités pour les pros d'y jouer en coulisse.
    yanssou posted the 08/02/2023 at 02:48 PM
    bennj nope uniquement une nouvelle présentation par contre forza peut être jouable d'après des rumeurs mais rien d'officiel.
