jaysennnin > blog
Le film The Flash sera dispo en digital à partir de mardi
sur les plateformes US comme Amazon

    posted the 07/14/2023 at 10:57 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (2)
    xynot posted the 07/14/2023 at 11:29 PM
    Déjà ?
    jaysennnin posted the 07/14/2023 at 11:35 PM
    xynot apparemment le film serait le plus gros bide commercial de DC, je pense qu'ils veulent limiter les pertes
