name : Starfield
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
squall06
squall06
articles : 3
visites since opening : 3791
squall06 > blog
[RUMEUR] Starfield aurait leak au Maroc
https://zupimages.net/viewer.php?id=23/24/d2rt.jpg
J'ai pas pu résister à vous la partager !
    kujiraldine
    posted the 06/16/2023 at 11:22 AM by squall06
    comments (5)
    squall06 posted the 06/16/2023 at 11:25 AM
    Fu*k sur mobile je galère avec mes gros doigts !
    midomashakil posted the 06/16/2023 at 11:27 AM
    loool ou? je suis au maroc je vous envoi des copies
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/16/2023 at 11:54 AM
    kujiraldine posted the 06/16/2023 at 12:03 PM
    yanssou posted the 06/16/2023 at 12:13 PM
