articles : 309
visites since opening : 510611
Démon Slayer S3 débute le 9 avril / Affiche et New trailer


Nouveau trailer dévoilé avec un aperçu de l'opening.

    sora78, idd
    posted the 03/01/2023 at 01:12 PM by yanssou
    comments (6)
    lapala posted the 03/01/2023 at 01:23 PM
    Yatta !
    ratchet posted the 03/01/2023 at 01:31 PM
    JPP !!!
    ratchet posted the 03/01/2023 at 01:33 PM
    Le 1er épisode est tellement bien, l'introduction est incroyable bordel.
    lalisa posted the 03/01/2023 at 01:41 PM
    Le 9 Avril c'est mon anniversaire.
    yanssou posted the 03/01/2023 at 01:47 PM
    ratchet j'ai hâte de voir ça promet
    lalisa tu vas être gâté
    lalisa posted the 03/01/2023 at 03:02 PM
    yanssou
