profile
Like a Dragon : Ishin
2
Likers
name : Like a Dragon : Ishin
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
11
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 299
visites since opening : 486048
yanssou > blog
all
Like a Dragon Ishin ! nouveau trailer
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/30/2023 at 02:33 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo