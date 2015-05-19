accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
The Witcher 3 - Maj Next-gen découverte
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui on retourne sur l'excellent The Witcher 3 version PC avec la nouvelle Maj, le nouveau patch qui règle les soucis de stabilité le tout en full graphismes
https://youtu.be/6_8I7a8pHUM
posted the 12/20/2022 at 03:40 PM by
koopastream
comments (
3
)
testament
posted
the 12/20/2022 at 03:58 PM
Enjoy, je vais le faire à petite dose.
hanackil
posted
the 12/20/2022 at 04:49 PM
J'ai commencé mon 3 run en marche de la mort directement sur mon nouveau compte ps5 . Hier dans les marais j'ai pris ma claque
elicetheworld
posted
the 12/20/2022 at 05:31 PM
J'espère que quelqu'un aura la gentillesse de me dire si cette maj est aussi belle que le trailer de 2013 qui nous fesais rêvé
