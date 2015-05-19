Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
139
name : The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/19/2015
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
koopastream
koopastream
koopastream > blog
The Witcher 3 - Maj Next-gen découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on retourne sur l'excellent The Witcher 3 version PC avec la nouvelle Maj, le nouveau patch qui règle les soucis de stabilité le tout en full graphismes

https://youtu.be/6_8I7a8pHUM
    minx
    posted the 12/20/2022 at 03:40 PM by koopastream
    comments (3)
    testament posted the 12/20/2022 at 03:58 PM
    Enjoy, je vais le faire à petite dose.
    hanackil posted the 12/20/2022 at 04:49 PM
    J'ai commencé mon 3 run en marche de la mort directement sur mon nouveau compte ps5 . Hier dans les marais j'ai pris ma claque
    elicetheworld posted the 12/20/2022 at 05:31 PM
    J'espère que quelqu'un aura la gentillesse de me dire si cette maj est aussi belle que le trailer de 2013 qui nous fesais rêvé
