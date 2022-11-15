accueil
Ubisoft - Du NieR à venir dans Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft obtient un partenariat improbable mais possible entre le jeu Rainbow Six Siege et la licence NieR de Square-Enix. Avec un tease sur 2B à la fin. Disponible le 21 novembre prochain.
tags :
square-enix
ubisoft
nier
rainbow six
posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:41 PM by
masharu
comments (
1
)
karbage
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 09:55 PM
LOL ! Ils ont fumé.
Le skin du père aurait été mieux.
Le skin du père aurait été mieux.