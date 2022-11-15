profile
Rainbow Six : Siege
name : Rainbow Six : Siege
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
masharu
masharu
Ubisoft - Du NieR à venir dans Rainbow Six Siege


Ubisoft obtient un partenariat improbable mais possible entre le jeu Rainbow Six Siege et la licence NieR de Square-Enix. Avec un tease sur 2B à la fin. Disponible le 21 novembre prochain.
    posted the 11/15/2022 at 08:41 PM by masharu
    comments (1)
    karbage posted the 11/15/2022 at 09:55 PM
    LOL ! Ils ont fumé.
    Le skin du père aurait été mieux.
