profile
name :
Tales of Zestiria
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
10/16/2015
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 3
profile
asakk
Tales of Zestiria a 2.99€ sur le PSN
Pour 3€ c'est top!
https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/EP0700-CUSA02461_00-TOZ00000DIGEDPS4
posted the 10/12/2022 at 11:58 AM by
asakk
comments (
6
)
squall294
posted
the 10/12/2022 at 12:07 PM
Pas le meilleur des Tales Of, mais à ce prix oui ça passe. ^^
miakis
posted
the 10/12/2022 at 12:12 PM
Je dirais que ca les vaut pas
5120x2880
posted
the 10/12/2022 at 12:20 PM
Squall294
Pour moi ça l'est.
hyoga57
posted
the 10/12/2022 at 12:25 PM
A ce prix là c'est cadeau, surtout que le jeu est excellent malgré sa caméra désastreuse.
kabuki
posted
the 10/12/2022 at 12:27 PM
Un bon moment dessus alors en plus a ce prix là
raioh
posted
the 10/12/2022 at 12:59 PM
C'est pour quand les remaster de Xillia avec voix jap?
