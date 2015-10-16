profile
Tales of Zestiria
25
name : Tales of Zestiria
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 10/16/2015
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3
asakk
32
Likes
asakk
articles : 306
visites since opening : 430886
asakk > blog
Tales of Zestiria a 2.99€ sur le PSN


Pour 3€ c'est top!

https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/EP0700-CUSA02461_00-TOZ00000DIGEDPS4
    posted the 10/12/2022 at 11:58 AM by asakk
    comments (6)
    squall294 posted the 10/12/2022 at 12:07 PM
    Pas le meilleur des Tales Of, mais à ce prix oui ça passe. ^^
    miakis posted the 10/12/2022 at 12:12 PM
    Je dirais que ca les vaut pas
    5120x2880 posted the 10/12/2022 at 12:20 PM
    Squall294 Pour moi ça l'est.
    hyoga57 posted the 10/12/2022 at 12:25 PM
    A ce prix là c'est cadeau, surtout que le jeu est excellent malgré sa caméra désastreuse.
    kabuki posted the 10/12/2022 at 12:27 PM
    Un bon moment dessus alors en plus a ce prix là
    raioh posted the 10/12/2022 at 12:59 PM
    C'est pour quand les remaster de Xillia avec voix jap?
