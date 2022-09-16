accueil
Play Has No Limits
Street Fighter 6 : Ken vs Kimberly / Gameplay
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shigerumawa
posted the 09/16/2022 at 10:25 AM by
yanissou
comments (
4
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 10:42 AM
Ken est assez cool, mais sa tenue de plouc, ça le fait vraiment pas
Vivement sa tenue classique (sf2)
shigerumawa
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 10:43 AM
vivement un skin Gary Daniels pour Ken..
thelastone
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 10:46 AM
Je le trouve très bien comme ça ken, il va pas avoir la même tenu à 45 piges, et vous savez qu'il ya les tenues traditionnelles aussi donc..
oddojing
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 10:53 AM
shigerumawa
Vivement sa tenue classique (sf2)