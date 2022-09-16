profile
Street Fighter 6 : Ken vs Kimberly / Gameplay
    posted the 09/16/2022 at 10:25 AM by yanissou
    xenofamicom posted the 09/16/2022 at 10:42 AM
    Ken est assez cool, mais sa tenue de plouc, ça le fait vraiment pas
    Vivement sa tenue classique (sf2)
    shigerumawa posted the 09/16/2022 at 10:43 AM
    vivement un skin Gary Daniels pour Ken..
    thelastone posted the 09/16/2022 at 10:46 AM
    Je le trouve très bien comme ça ken, il va pas avoir la même tenu à 45 piges, et vous savez qu'il ya les tenues traditionnelles aussi donc..
    oddojing posted the 09/16/2022 at 10:53 AM
    shigerumawa
