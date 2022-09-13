accueil
profile
13
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
neckbreaker71
,
corrin
,
minx
,
gamergunz
,
shanks
,
amassous
,
djayce
,
smashfan
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
eduardos
La Switch, console pour agriculteurs ???
C'est quoi tous ces jeux qui se ressemblent tous. 4 rpg avec gestion de ferme...
posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:35 PM by
xxther3dxx
comments (
12
)
kinectical
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:42 PM
Mais chutttttt sur ce site tu n’as pas le droit de parler de la switch en mal ….ces la meilleure console du monde
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:46 PM
Crise écologique, partis verts en poulpe tout ça.
churos45
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
ça a toujours existé mais c'était moins mis en avant
suzukube
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:48 PM
C'est trop bien je veux jouer à HARVESTELLA et cultiver des POULES !!!
chronokami
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:52 PM
Suzukube
cultiver des poules
lz
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:53 PM
jp67110
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:54 PM
j'ai pensé la même chose... c'est une conspiration lol
coldy
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:54 PM
suzukube
de luxe!
vohmp
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:55 PM
planter des panais
killia
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:25 PM
chronokami
ils parlent de ses « poulettes »
il veut se faire un Harem à la ferme.
« Harem Moon »
keiku
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:57 PM
bein entre le succès de rune factory 4 spécial et celui de stardew valley et animal crossing
tous le monde veut ca part du gateau
suzukube
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 04:18 PM
chronokami
coldy
Ouais comme ça tu récoltes des
Spicy Nuggets
.
