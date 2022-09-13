profile
La Switch, console pour agriculteurs ???
C'est quoi tous ces jeux qui se ressemblent tous. 4 rpg avec gestion de ferme...
    posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:35 PM by xxther3dxx
    comments (12)
    kinectical posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:42 PM
    Mais chutttttt sur ce site tu n’as pas le droit de parler de la switch en mal ….ces la meilleure console du monde
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:46 PM
    Crise écologique, partis verts en poulpe tout ça.
    churos45 posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
    ça a toujours existé mais c'était moins mis en avant
    suzukube posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:48 PM
    C'est trop bien je veux jouer à HARVESTELLA et cultiver des POULES !!!
    chronokami posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:52 PM
    Suzukube cultiver des poules
    lz posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:53 PM
    jp67110 posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:54 PM
    j'ai pensé la même chose... c'est une conspiration lol
    coldy posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:54 PM
    suzukube de luxe!
    vohmp posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:55 PM
    planter des panais
    killia posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:25 PM
    chronokami ils parlent de ses « poulettes » il veut se faire un Harem à la ferme.

    « Harem Moon »
    keiku posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:57 PM
    bein entre le succès de rune factory 4 spécial et celui de stardew valley et animal crossing

    tous le monde veut ca part du gateau
    suzukube posted the 09/13/2022 at 04:18 PM
    chronokami coldy Ouais comme ça tu récoltes des Spicy Nuggets.
