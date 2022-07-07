profile
LEGEND - A Dragon Ball Tale
Animes


Mini film d'animation fait par un fan de Dragon Ball :



https://twitter.com/reMENgeance
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    churos45, skk, jf17
    posted the 07/07/2022 at 12:51 PM by raioh
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 07/07/2022 at 01:03 PM
    j'ai vu ça ce matin, juste excellent meme si tout le monde n’appréciera pas forcement le chara design
    churos45 posted the 07/07/2022 at 01:08 PM
    Wow merci pour la découverte, j'aime beaucoup !
    skk posted the 07/07/2022 at 01:27 PM
    Excellent! Ca fait penser au combat Naruto/Pain.
    Le choix scénaristique est excellent lui aussi!

    Merci beaucoup pour la découverte!
    jf17 posted the 07/07/2022 at 01:47 PM
    C'est excellent merci pour le partage
