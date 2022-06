A Plague Tale: Requiem

Gameplay Trailer - Release Date [Fall 2022]



Alan Wake 2

Story Trailer - Release Date [Fall 2023]



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

One Level Gameplay Demo [Single Player / Team Coop



The Callisto Protocol

Extended Gameplay Trailer



Crimson Desert

New Gameplay Trailer - Release Date [Q4 2022]



Exoprimal

New Trailer - Release Date



God of War: Ragnarok

Gameplay Trailer - Release Date [Sept. 30, 2022]



Diablo 4

Release Date [Q1 2023]



Fortnite

New Expansion and Skins [Black Adam]



Genshin Impact

Ver. 2.8 Trailer



Gotham Knights

New Gameplay Trailer feat. Game Mode



Mafia - The prequel

Announcement Trailer



GoldenEye HD

Announcement Trailer - Release Date [Summer 2022]



Layers of Fear [new]

Gameplay Trailer - Release Date [end of 2022-early 2023]



Midnight Suns

New Release Date Trailer [October 2022]



Need For Speed

Announcement Trailer - Release Date [November 2022]



One Piece Odyssey

Gameplay Trailer - Release Date [end of 2022]



Nightingale

Release Date Trailer [Q2 2023]



Persona 5

PC Release Trailer



Pragmata

Gameplay Trailer - Release Date [1st-half 2023]



Returnal

PC Announcement Trailer [September 2022]



Resident Evil Village

Expansion Story Trailer - Release Date [2022]



Re:Verse

New Release Date Trailer



Silent Hill 2 Remake

Announcement Trailer - Release Date [2nd-half 2023]



Sonic Frontiers

New Trailer - Release Date [Holiday 2022]



Soul Hackers 2

Gameplay Trailer [August 26, 2022]



The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Gameplay Trailer - Release Date



The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Story Trailer - Release Date [Sept 1, 2022]



Zenless Zone Zero

Gameplay Trailer - Console Release Date [end of 2022]



last but not least (?)



Dead Space Remake

Gameplay Trailer



Elden Ring DLC

Announcement Trailer



F1 22, Frost Giant's new RTS, and more



The Last of Us Remake | PS5

Teaser Trailer on June 9th at Summer Game Fest