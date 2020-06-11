profile
Hellblade II
name : Hellblade II
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
geralt > blog
Nouveau screenshot Hellblade 2.
https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1517537488264388610


[img] https://www.noelshack.com/2022-16-5-1650648037-fq9gtduxsaqzidj.jpg [/img]
    posted the 04/22/2022 at 05:20 PM by geralt
