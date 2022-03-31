profile
Epic Games
name : Epic Games
official website : http://www.epicgames.com/
altendorf
altendorf
altendorf > blog
Epic Games : State of Unreal
Après le State of Play de PlayStation, Epic Games annonce un State of Unreal.



Rejoignez-nous le 5 avril pour notre livestream State of Unreal, où nous nous pencherons sur ce que nous réserve l'avenir des jeux et annoncerons des nouvelles passionnantes.
Epic Games - https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/events/state-of-unreal
    posted the 03/31/2022 at 11:18 PM by altendorf
    comments (2)
    masharu posted the 03/31/2022 at 11:20 PM
    C'est sur l'Unreal Engine, donc c'est assez spécial.
    masharu posted the 03/31/2022 at 11:21 PM
    11:00 AM EDT | April 5
    Tim Sweeney, Kim Libreri, Dana Cowley, Nick Penwarden, Zak Parrish, Teddy Bergsman Lind, Sjoerd de Jong
    State of Unreal Keynote
    Ready for what’s next? Don’t miss our keynote for some very special Unreal Engine news.

    12:30 PM EDT | April 5
    Jerome Platteaux, Votch Levi, Scott Clifford
    The Matrix Awakens: Creating a World
    Discover how Epic's Special Projects team leveraged UE5 to create the environment in The Matrix Awakens. We’ll cover our modular procedural approach to building creation; Open World workflows (One File Per Actor, Data Layers, HLODs, level instancing); lookdev breakdowns of materials and texturing; and updates on improvements to Lumen, our global illumination and reflections system.

    1:30 PM EDT | April 5
    Quentin Marmier, Robert Osbourne, Julien Marchand
    The Matrix Awakens: Generating a World
    Find out how we procedurally generated the city for The Matrix Awakens demo using a combination of Unreal Engine-native procedural tools and a game-changing new Houdini workflow. We’ll dive into the different construction steps and technical challenges that we faced along the way.

    2:30 PM EDT | April 5
    Andreas Suika
    Creating your first game in Unreal Engine
    Tune in for a fast-paced and inspirational tech talk on creating a game in Unreal Engine.
