Metal Gears Solid sous Unreal Engine 5
Le développeur indépendant derrière la chaîne "Just An Idea Studio" a recréé le début du jeu de Hideo Kojima en utilisant le moteur graphique d'Epic Games

    posted the 01/17/2022 at 05:58 PM by armando
    comments (10)
    armando posted the 01/17/2022 at 06:17 PM
    C'est pas fou fou. Bon c'est pas la faute de Unreal Engine 5 hein !!
    naru posted the 01/17/2022 at 06:46 PM
    Moche !
    ducknsexe posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:21 PM
    Allo mec on voie rien, on voie rien je te dit, ta oublier l ampoule pour la lumière.

    Bon sinon le remake de GC est déjà passé par la, il le ridiculise.
    losz posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:23 PM
    Ca ressemble à rien.
    donpandemonium posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:34 PM
    C'est meuche.
    objectifman posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:37 PM
    La blague, c est sous unreal engine moins 50 , c est moche au possible, les noirs sont super bien maîtrisés par contre on voit rien
    armando posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:47 PM
    objectifman Le rendu sur mon écran Oled je vais rien voir
    gareauxloups posted the 01/17/2022 at 08:04 PM
    Belle perf des stagiaires GameFreak
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/17/2022 at 08:08 PM
    C'est Metal Gear Pas Solid là
    lexiz posted the 01/17/2022 at 09:56 PM
    unreal engine 3 tout au plus...
