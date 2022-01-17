accueil
Metal Gears Solid sous Unreal Engine 5
Le développeur indépendant derrière la chaîne "Just An Idea Studio" a recréé le début du jeu de Hideo Kojima en utilisant le moteur graphique d'Epic Games
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2022 at 05:58 PM by
armando
comments (
10
)
armando
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 06:17 PM
C'est pas fou fou. Bon c'est pas la faute de Unreal Engine 5 hein !!
naru
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 06:46 PM
Moche !
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:21 PM
Allo mec on voie rien, on voie rien je te dit, ta oublier l ampoule pour la lumière.
Bon sinon le remake de GC est déjà passé par la, il le ridiculise.
losz
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:23 PM
Ca ressemble à rien.
donpandemonium
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:34 PM
C'est meuche.
objectifman
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:37 PM
La blague, c est sous unreal engine moins 50 , c est moche au possible, les noirs sont super bien maîtrisés par contre on voit rien
armando
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:47 PM
objectifman
Le rendu sur mon écran Oled je vais rien voir
gareauxloups
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 08:04 PM
Belle perf des stagiaires
GameFreak
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 08:08 PM
C'est Metal Gear Pas Solid là
lexiz
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 09:56 PM
unreal engine 3 tout au plus...
Bon sinon le remake de GC est déjà passé par la, il le ridiculise.