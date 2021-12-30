accueil
name :
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Eidos Montréal
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
obi69
La trilogie Tomb Raider offerte
Et en Definitive Edition svp !
Autant vous dire que êtes pas prêts d'arriver à les récupérer ce soir, tant le site d'Epic se fait Ganbanguer par tous les ports !
Epic Store
-
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/?purchaseIntentId=4b5461ca8d1c488787b5200b420de066%7Cee7f3c6725fd4fd4b8aeab8622cb770e
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/30/2021 at 09:22 PM by
obi69
comments (
2
)
axlenz
posted
the 12/30/2021 at 09:29 PM
M’enfin j’ai pris ça easy 1 heure après l’offre unh
suzukube
posted
the 12/30/2021 at 09:46 PM
Pkoi ça a autant de succès alors qu'à vous écouter tous ce jeu est de la merde (perso j'adore les 3 je suis fan) ?
