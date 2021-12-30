profile
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
13
Likers
name : Shadow of the Tomb Raider
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Eidos Montréal
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 629
visites since opening : 787973
obi69 > blog
all
La trilogie Tomb Raider offerte



Et en Definitive Edition svp !

Autant vous dire que êtes pas prêts d'arriver à les récupérer ce soir, tant le site d'Epic se fait Ganbanguer par tous les ports !
Epic Store - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/?purchaseIntentId=4b5461ca8d1c488787b5200b420de066%7Cee7f3c6725fd4fd4b8aeab8622cb770e
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/30/2021 at 09:22 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    axlenz posted the 12/30/2021 at 09:29 PM
    M’enfin j’ai pris ça easy 1 heure après l’offre unh
    suzukube posted the 12/30/2021 at 09:46 PM
    Pkoi ça a autant de succès alors qu'à vous écouter tous ce jeu est de la merde (perso j'adore les 3 je suis fan) ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo