profile
yanissou
10
Likes
Likers
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 158
visites since opening : 227161
yanissou > blog
all
[Netflix] The Witcher : L'héritage du sang / BA
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:17 PM by yanissou
    comments (8)
    sandman posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:19 PM
    C'est la même bande annonce qu'on voit à la fin de la saison 2 de the witcher je crois.
    yanissou posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:19 PM
    sandman yes c'est la même
    shinz0 posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:22 PM
    J'aime bien la série The Witcher avec Henry Cavill mais ce spin-off me laisse de marbre

    sandman yanissou merci pour l'info je vais éviter de la regarder une 2ème fois
    yanissou posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:23 PM
    shinz0 je t'en prie
    sandman posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:24 PM
    shinz0 la saison 2 est très bien je trouve. Par contre oui le spin off ne donne pas envie avec cette bande annonce.
    gonzales posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:27 PM
    Bordel a 0:45 c'est tellement cheap
    On dirait une de ces webserie de la bande du joueur du grenier
    minbox posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:36 PM
    Vivement
    losz posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:52 PM
    gonzales Ca fait pitié, on dirait des cosplayeurs entrain de faire mumuse
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo