Play Has No Limits
yanissou
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Netflix] The Witcher : L'héritage du sang / BA
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 12/20/2021 at 05:17 PM by
yanissou
comments (
8
)
sandman
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:19 PM
C'est la même bande annonce qu'on voit à la fin de la saison 2 de the witcher je crois.
yanissou
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:19 PM
sandman
yes c'est la même
shinz0
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:22 PM
J'aime bien la série The Witcher avec Henry Cavill mais ce spin-off me laisse de marbre
sandman
yanissou
merci pour l'info je vais éviter de la regarder une 2ème fois
yanissou
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:23 PM
shinz0
je t'en prie
sandman
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:24 PM
shinz0
la saison 2 est très bien je trouve. Par contre oui le spin off ne donne pas envie avec cette bande annonce.
gonzales
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:27 PM
Bordel a 0:45 c'est tellement cheap
On dirait une de ces webserie de la bande du joueur du grenier
minbox
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:36 PM
Vivement
losz
posted
the 12/20/2021 at 05:52 PM
gonzales
Ca fait pitié, on dirait des cosplayeurs entrain de faire mumuse
