foxstep
Enter The Fox
Je l'avoue je suis jaloux de Julien Chieze :[]
Bon bsahtou en vrai mais Comment ça se fait que le gars possède une PS5 noire
J'ai pas mémoire qu'il en existe pourtant je squatte cette info depuis la sortie de la PS5!!
foxstep
ps5 noire
i need this
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/14/2021 at 02:54 PM by
foxstep
comments (
4
)
serve
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 02:56 PM
Il a juste acheté des plaques noirs.
foxstep
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 02:59 PM
serve
ah bon c'est un truc officielle de Sony ces plaque?
birmou
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 03:01 PM
foxstep
Sony n'ont rien sortie d'officiel.
A croire qu'ils n'aiment pas l'argent...
Sinon c'est dispo pour 40 euros sur Amazon
https://www.amazon.fr/Benazcap-PS5-Protection-Remplacement-Playstation/dp/B091MWT7FJ/ref=asc_df_B091MWT7FJ/?tag=googshopfr-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=506903584074&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=1121462328519955436&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=m&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9056557&hvtargid=pla-1230682037974&psc=1
Et hop plus jaloux de Chieze
octobar
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 03:04 PM
lol
