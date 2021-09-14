Enter The Fox
profile
foxstep
94
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1924
visites since opening : 2732342
foxstep > blog
Je l'avoue je suis jaloux de Julien Chieze :[]
Bon bsahtou en vrai mais Comment ça se fait que le gars possède une PS5 noire J'ai pas mémoire qu'il en existe pourtant je squatte cette info depuis la sortie de la PS5!!

foxstep
    tags : ps5 noire i need this
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/14/2021 at 02:54 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    serve posted the 09/14/2021 at 02:56 PM
    Il a juste acheté des plaques noirs.
    foxstep posted the 09/14/2021 at 02:59 PM
    serve ah bon c'est un truc officielle de Sony ces plaque?
    birmou posted the 09/14/2021 at 03:01 PM
    foxstep Sony n'ont rien sortie d'officiel.
    A croire qu'ils n'aiment pas l'argent...

    Sinon c'est dispo pour 40 euros sur Amazon
    https://www.amazon.fr/Benazcap-PS5-Protection-Remplacement-Playstation/dp/B091MWT7FJ/ref=asc_df_B091MWT7FJ/?tag=googshopfr-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=506903584074&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=1121462328519955436&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=m&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9056557&hvtargid=pla-1230682037974&psc=1

    Et hop plus jaloux de Chieze
    octobar posted the 09/14/2021 at 03:04 PM
    lol
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo