Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
articles : 35
visites since opening : 45943
malikay > blog
Xbox Series X - Edition Shang-Chi (Marvel)


J'aime pas du tout je dois dire.
Xbox - https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/09/01/shang-chi-xbox-custom-console/
    posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:39 PM by malikay
    comments (4)
    mizuki posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:40 PM
    C'est sur qu'en ayant eu la Halo juste avant, ça fait un peu pauvre
    kwentyn posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:47 PM
    Le logo shang chi marvel fait vraiment tâche je trouve.
    birmou posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:47 PM
    mizuki Il va falloir élevé le niveau en effet
    shigerumawa posted the 09/01/2021 at 10:04 PM
    la manette est sympa..
