Xbox One: 1080p / 30FPS

Xbox One X: 2160p / 30FPS

Xbox Series S: 1620p / 60FPS or 1080p / 120FPS

Xbox Series X: 2160p / 60FPS or 1440p / 120FPS

Playstation 4: 1080p / 30FPS

Playstation 4 Pro: 1440p / 30FPS

Playstation 5: 1440p / 60FPS (via rétro PS4)



- The results of the resolutions in the areas tested have given the same official results offered by Double Fine, but I do not rule out that there could be dynamic resolution.

- There is no native version for PS5. It runs the PS4 Pro version with the framerate unlocked at 60FPS.

- The VRR is exclusive to Xbox Series S/X and PC.

- HDR is exclusive to Xbox Series S/X.

- Loading times are better optimized on Xbox consoles of both generations.

- The graphic settings are very similar on all platforms. On PC, it stands out a better anisotropic filtering and the drawing distance in the ambient occlusion and some shadows.

- Xbox One X and PS4 Pro should have offered a 60FPS mode, although it is a perfectly enjoyable game at 30FPS.

- There are more frequent FPS drops on PS4 / PS4 Pro when changing zones. During cutscenes, all oldgen versions suffer some drops.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IjqT0pYSRU







Voilà si jamais vous vouliez savoir le framerate ou la résolution.