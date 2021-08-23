profile
Psychonauts 2
name : Psychonauts 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Double Fine
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
spartanjohn
spartanjohn
articles : 5
visites since opening : 4508
spartanjohn > blog
Psychonauts 2 : Résolution et Framerate + autres.
Xbox One: 1080p / 30FPS
Xbox One X: 2160p / 30FPS
Xbox Series S: 1620p / 60FPS or 1080p / 120FPS
Xbox Series X: 2160p / 60FPS or 1440p / 120FPS
Playstation 4: 1080p / 30FPS
Playstation 4 Pro: 1440p / 30FPS
Playstation 5: 1440p / 60FPS (via rétro PS4)

- The results of the resolutions in the areas tested have given the same official results offered by Double Fine, but I do not rule out that there could be dynamic resolution.
- There is no native version for PS5. It runs the PS4 Pro version with the framerate unlocked at 60FPS.
- The VRR is exclusive to Xbox Series S/X and PC.
- HDR is exclusive to Xbox Series S/X.
- Loading times are better optimized on Xbox consoles of both generations.
- The graphic settings are very similar on all platforms. On PC, it stands out a better anisotropic filtering and the drawing distance in the ambient occlusion and some shadows.
- Xbox One X and PS4 Pro should have offered a 60FPS mode, although it is a perfectly enjoyable game at 30FPS.
- There are more frequent FPS drops on PS4 / PS4 Pro when changing zones. During cutscenes, all oldgen versions suffer some drops.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IjqT0pYSRU



Voilà si jamais vous vouliez savoir le framerate ou la résolution.
    posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:45 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (18)
    nosphor68 posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:49 PM
    Psychonauts 2 en 1440p sur PS5
    Ça va rager sec
    spartanjohn posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:50 PM
    nosphor68 C'est de la rétro amélioré.
    akinen posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Ils vont sûrement pas faire d’effort pour la concurrence
    serve posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:53 PM
    akinen

    Oui cela a était dit patch pour la serieX mais pas pour la ps5
    akinen posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:55 PM
    serve yep. Je me demande si ça fera scandal chez les joueurs. Perso j’en ferai pas tout un fromage, le charac design ne m’a malheureusement jamais attiré depuis le 1
    ioop posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:55 PM
    ça sera 1620p / 60FPS pour moi
    skuldleif posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:57 PM
    akinen ca se trouve ils ont meme pas le devkit
    spartanjohn posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:57 PM
    ioop
    akinen posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:00 PM
    skuldleif déjà je suis bien étonné qu’il sorte toujours sur PS4. Perso les indés c’est surtout switch en dehors des rares hits qui demande un solide moteur 3D
    nosphor68 posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:01 PM
    spartanjohn certes…… mais c’est incompréhensible si t’as une PS5 de ne pas avoir une meilleure résolution
    spartanjohn posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:03 PM
    nosphor68 Après peut être que Microsoft à dit à DF de bloquer en 1440p 60FPS. On le saura jamais.
    octobar posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:04 PM
    merde je savais même pas que ça sortait sur play ce truc
    nosphor68 posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:04 PM
    spartanjohn c’est fort probable
    akinen posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:12 PM
    nosphor68 ben le jeu est trop exigeant donc on y peut rien. La PS5 n’en est pas digne
    bennj posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:12 PM
    nosphor68 incompréhensible ? jeu Kickstarté à la bas et développé avant le rachat du studio par Microsoft. Titre promis sur ps4 et pas sur ps5. Microsoft ayant racheté la boîte il est logique qu'ils sortent une version spécifique à leurs consoles.
    madd posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:32 PM
    Meme la Serie S fait mieux que la PS5...
    hizoka posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:04 PM
    Faut que je trouve du temps pour finir le 1 ! Par contre pas de HDR sur pc pas cool !
    impact974 posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:09 PM
    Ça critique la version PS5 mais y même pas de débat sur le sujet car y a pas de version PS5 contrairement à la Series X qui a sa version optimisée. Pour la PS5, il se base sur le jeu PS4 en mode rétro sur PS5.
