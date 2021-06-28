profile
Overwatch 2
0
Likers
name : Overwatch 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 364
visites since opening : 639283
masharu > blog
Overwatch 2 - Toujours prévu sur Switch, mais avec des compromis


Si vous attendez encore la Switch Pro pour faire des miracles sur les jeux que vous trouvez déjà moches, sachez toutefois que de la parole de Blizzard-Activition Overwatch 2 est toujours prévu sur Nintendo Switch, mais il y aura des compromis techniques fait sur cette version qui rendra l'expérience moins fidèle que cela le sera sur PC et PlayStation/Xbox.

As hardware has advanced since the launch of Overwatch, we are extending the OW2 engine with more high-end features. However, we’re also working hard to make sure all of our platforms get the best experience, even in PvE. Switch is a little more challenging than some, and we’ll have to make some compromises there. For that reason, some of the higher end visual enhancements might not be visible, there. We’ll focus on making sure all of the gameplay-related features get in, first, and then accentuate with additional features as much as possible.
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/blizzard-on-its-approach-to-overwatch-2s-switch-version-will-have-to-make-some-compromises/
    tags : nintendo blizzard switch overwatch overwatch 2
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gareauxloups
    posted the 06/28/2021 at 01:14 PM by masharu
    comments (6)
    kidicarus posted the 06/28/2021 at 01:28 PM
    Comme le premier, c'est surtout sur les graphisme qu'il va avoir de compromis.
    En espérant que les joueurs switch est une bonne version comme le premier qui fonctionne bien. Tant que le joueur prend du plaisir.

    Il faudrait quun jour je plonge sérieusement dans ce jeu.
    axlenz posted the 06/28/2021 at 01:33 PM
    sommes-nous surpris ?!
    gareauxloups posted the 06/28/2021 at 01:43 PM
    Merci Captain !
    suzukube posted the 06/28/2021 at 01:54 PM
    Et donc pas de 4K 60 fps.

    Bon bah je le prendrais sur Xbox Series X.
    fuji posted the 06/28/2021 at 02:33 PM
    Leur priorité devrait etre le 60fps avant toute chose !
    cobrasnake posted the 06/28/2021 at 02:44 PM
    Priorité aux 60 fps c est indispensable pour les fps multi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo