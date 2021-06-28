As hardware has advanced since the launch of Overwatch, we are extending the OW2 engine with more high-end features. However, we’re also working hard to make sure all of our platforms get the best experience, even in PvE. Switch is a little more challenging than some, and we’ll have to make some compromises there. For that reason, some of the higher end visual enhancements might not be visible, there. We’ll focus on making sure all of the gameplay-related features get in, first, and then accentuate with additional features as much as possible.

Si vous attendez encore la Switch Pro pour faire des miracles sur les jeux que vous trouvez déjà moches, sachez toutefois que de la parole de Blizzard-Activition Overwatch 2 est toujours prévu sur Nintendo Switch, mais il y aura des compromis techniques fait sur cette version qui rendra l'expérience moins fidèle que cela le sera sur PC et PlayStation/Xbox.