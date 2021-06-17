accueil
Lost in random : story trailer
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
destati
,
kibix
posted the 06/17/2021 at 07:49 PM by
yanissou
comments (
4
)
kikoo31
posted
the 06/17/2021 at 07:54 PM
c plutôt rigolo
Sony manquait dans cet E3
populus
posted
the 06/17/2021 at 08:39 PM
kikoo31
C'est pas une exclu Sony, c'est édité par EA
destati
posted
the 06/17/2021 at 09:10 PM
Gros gros coup de coeur pour ce jeu. Ça me rappelle limite American McGee's Alice (et sa suite) sans le côté gore. Pour une fois qu'EA édite un truc sympa et original. Day one.
kikoo31
posted
the 06/17/2021 at 09:51 PM
populus
oki
