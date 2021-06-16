(J'inclus le Summer Game Fest et l'IGN Expo tenus avant l'E3)
Sachant que je n'achèterais pas tout day-one (genre j'ai toujours pas pris Sekiro...), mais ce sont les jeux qui m'intéressent le plus tout simplement.
- Metal Slug Tactics (announcement)
- Tales of Arise (new trailer)
- Planet of Lana (announcement)
- Elden Ring (new trailer)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (new trailer)
- Sable (new trailer)
- 12 Minutes (new trailer)
- The Big Con (new trailer)
- Doki Doki Litterature Club + (announcement)
- Ollie Ollie (new trailer)
- Mario+Rabbids: Spark of Hope (announcement)
- Trek to Yomi (announcement)
- Phantom Abyss (new trailer)
- Demon Throttle (announcement)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (new trailer)
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (announcement)
- Babylon's Fall (new trailer)
- Life is Strange: True Color (new trailer)
- Gigabash (new trailer)
- Soulstice (announcement)
- Sacrifire (new trailer)
- Severed Steel (new trailer)
- River City Girls 2 (announcement)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (new trailer)
- Astria Ascending (new trailer)
- Mario Party Superstars (announcement)
- Metroid Dread (announcement)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! (announcement)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (new trailer)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp (announcement)
- "The Sequel to the Breath of the Wild"* (new trailer) *not final name
Corrigez-moi si je me trompe par rapport aux annonces ou "new trailer".
Et vous, quels sont les jeux que vous avez retenus ?
Elden Ring
Kena bridge of spirits
Tales of Arise
Metroid Dread
SMT V
Astria Ascending
Eiyuden chronicles rising/hundred heroes
Sable
Sacrifire