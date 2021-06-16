(J'inclus le Summer Game Fest et l'IGN Expo tenus avant l'E3)Sachant que je n'achèterais pas tout day-one (genre j'ai toujours pas pris Sekiro...), mais ce sont les jeux qui m'intéressent le plus tout simplement.- Metal Slug Tactics (announcement)- Tales of Arise (new trailer)- Planet of Lana (announcement)- Elden Ring (new trailer)- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (new trailer)- Sable (new trailer)- 12 Minutes (new trailer)- The Big Con (new trailer)- Doki Doki Litterature Club + (announcement)- Ollie Ollie (new trailer)- Mario+Rabbids: Spark of Hope (announcement)- Trek to Yomi (announcement)- Phantom Abyss (new trailer)- Demon Throttle (announcement)- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (new trailer)- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (announcement)- Babylon's Fall (new trailer)- Life is Strange: True Color (new trailer)- Gigabash (new trailer)- Soulstice (announcement)- Sacrifire (new trailer)- Severed Steel (new trailer)- River City Girls 2 (announcement)- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (new trailer)- Astria Ascending (new trailer)- Mario Party Superstars (announcement)- Metroid Dread (announcement)- WarioWare: Get it Together! (announcement)- Shin Megami Tensei V (new trailer)- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp (announcement)- "The Sequel to the Breath of the Wild"* (new trailer) *not final nameCorrigez-moi si je me trompe par rapport aux annonces ou "new trailer".Et vous, quels sont les jeux que vous avez retenus ?Mon avis sur l'E3 sur mon site (en anglais)