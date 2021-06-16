profile
Les jeux que je retiens de l'E3 2021
(J'inclus le Summer Game Fest et l'IGN Expo tenus avant l'E3)

Sachant que je n'achèterais pas tout day-one (genre j'ai toujours pas pris Sekiro...), mais ce sont les jeux qui m'intéressent le plus tout simplement.

- Metal Slug Tactics (announcement)


- Tales of Arise (new trailer)
- Planet of Lana (announcement)


- Elden Ring (new trailer)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (new trailer)
- Sable (new trailer)
- 12 Minutes (new trailer)
- The Big Con (new trailer)


- Doki Doki Litterature Club + (announcement)
- Ollie Ollie (new trailer)
- Mario+Rabbids: Spark of Hope (announcement)
- Trek to Yomi (announcement)


- Phantom Abyss (new trailer)
- Demon Throttle (announcement)


- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (new trailer)
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (announcement)
- Babylon's Fall (new trailer)
- Life is Strange: True Color (new trailer)
- Gigabash (new trailer)


- Soulstice (announcement)


- Sacrifire (new trailer)
- Severed Steel (new trailer)
- River City Girls 2 (announcement)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (new trailer)
- Astria Ascending (new trailer)
- Mario Party Superstars (announcement)
- Metroid Dread (announcement)


- WarioWare: Get it Together! (announcement)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (new trailer)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp (announcement)


- "The Sequel to the Breath of the Wild"* (new trailer) *not final name

Corrigez-moi si je me trompe par rapport aux annonces ou "new trailer".

Et vous, quels sont les jeux que vous avez retenus ?

Mon avis sur l'E3 sur mon site (en anglais)
https://www.nchallenge.net/blog/12730/
    posted the 06/16/2021 at 03:59 PM by masharu
    comments (6)
    suzukube posted the 06/16/2021 at 04:02 PM
    OMG il est trop bien ton site, je ne connaissais pas !!!
    suzukube posted the 06/16/2021 at 04:03 PM
    Euh en fait si je connaissais par rapport à nchans mais je ne savais pas qu'il y avait une partie blog/actu ^^' !
    yurius posted the 06/16/2021 at 04:18 PM
    Je suis le seul à être content du portage switch de cruis'n blast ?
    foxstep posted the 06/16/2021 at 04:33 PM
    Vivement la conf. Sony que ça releve le niveau.
    olimar59 posted the 06/16/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Je retiens la Danganronpa Collection, Wario Ware, Forza Horizon 5, Advance Wars, Metroid Dread, Black's Door (je me rappelle plus si c'est le nom exact), Zelda bien entendu, Super Monkey Ball, PLanet of Lana, Shin Megami Tensei V, Tales of Arise et Mario et les lapins crétins, ca fait déjà pas mal ^^
    yukilin posted the 06/16/2021 at 05:31 PM
    Pour ma part je retiens en gros :
    Elden Ring
    Kena bridge of spirits
    Tales of Arise
    Metroid Dread
    SMT V
    Astria Ascending
    Eiyuden chronicles rising/hundred heroes
    Sable
    Sacrifire
