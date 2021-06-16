Pour clôturer l'E3, l'ESA a tenu les E3 2021 Awards adressant les meilleurs jeux des différentes présentations ainsi que la meilleure présentation (qui pour moi revient de loin à Nintendo, passons) avec un panel comprenant si j'ai bien suivi les sites magazines PC Gamer, IGN ou encore GameSpot pour ne citer qu'eux.
Most Anticipated Ubisoft Game:
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Most Anticipated Gearbox Game:
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Most Anticipated Xbox / Bethesda Game:
Halo Infinite
Most Anticipated Square Enix Game:
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Most Anticipated Game from PC Gaming Show:
Songs of Conquest
Most Anticipated Game from Future Games Show:
Immortality
Most Anticipated Intellivision Game:
Asteroids
Most Anticipated Indie Game
Falling Frontier
Most Anticipated Game from Freedom Games:
Airborne Kingdom
Most Anticipated Capcom Game:
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Most Anticipated Nintendo Game:
Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Most Anticipated Yooreka Studio Game:
Loopmancer
Best Presentation of E3 2021:
Xbox + Bethesda Showcase
Most Anticipated Game Overall:
Forza Horizon 5
posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:13 PM by masharu
Étonné que Elden Ring ne soit pas cité mais bon...
Même Guardians of the Galaxy chope une récompense
Pour moi l'absence de Sony a baisé l'E3, même si je les porte pas plus que ça dans mon coeur. Le jour où ils avaient aligné FF7 remake, Last Guardian et Shenmue 3 c'était costaud. Maintenant ya plus trop a chercher comme avant "qui a gagné l'E3". Pour moi ça serai également Nintendo mais mon amour de leur licences joue beaucoup