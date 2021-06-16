Pour clôturer l'E3, l'ESA a tenu les E3 2021 Awards adressant les meilleurs jeux des différentes présentations ainsi que la meilleure présentation (qui pour moi revient de loin à Nintendo, passons) avec un panel comprenant si j'ai bien suivi les sites magazines PC Gamer, IGN ou encore GameSpot pour ne citer qu'eux.Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeTiny Tina’s WonderlandsHalo InfiniteMarvel’s Guardians of the GalaxySongs of ConquestImmortalityAsteroidsFalling FrontierAirborne KingdomThe Great Ace Attorney ChroniclesZelda: Breath of the Wild 2LoopmancerXbox + Bethesda ShowcaseForza Horizon 5