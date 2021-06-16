profile
E3
0
Likers
name : E3
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 357
visites since opening : 629461
masharu > blog
E3 Awards - Liste des gagnants


Pour clôturer l'E3, l'ESA a tenu les E3 2021 Awards adressant les meilleurs jeux des différentes présentations ainsi que la meilleure présentation (qui pour moi revient de loin à Nintendo, passons) avec un panel comprenant si j'ai bien suivi les sites magazines PC Gamer, IGN ou encore GameSpot pour ne citer qu'eux.

Most Anticipated Ubisoft Game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Most Anticipated Gearbox Game: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Most Anticipated Xbox / Bethesda Game: Halo Infinite

Most Anticipated Square Enix Game: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Most Anticipated Game from PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Most Anticipated Game from Future Games Show: Immortality

Most Anticipated Intellivision Game: Asteroids

Most Anticipated Indie Game Falling Frontier

Most Anticipated Game from Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Most Anticipated Capcom Game: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Most Anticipated Nintendo Game: Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Most Anticipated Yooreka Studio Game: Loopmancer

Best Presentation of E3 2021: Xbox + Bethesda Showcase

Most Anticipated Game Overall: Forza Horizon 5
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/e3-2021-awards-winners-announced/
    tags : e3
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0
    posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:13 PM by masharu
    comments (15)
    shinz0 posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:17 PM
    Xbox + Bethesda Showcase et Forza Horizon 5, plutôt logique

    Étonné que Elden Ring ne soit pas cité mais bon...
    masharu posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:18 PM
    shinz0 Ça fait partie du Summer Game Fest, pas l'E3.
    shinz0 posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:19 PM
    masharu ok
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:20 PM
    Il y a tellement de prix c'est ridicule, "tout le monde a gagné youpi".

    Même Guardians of the Galaxy chope une récompense
    shinz0 posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:22 PM
    fiveagainstone c'était ça ou Final Fantasy Origin
    neo777 posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:26 PM
    Mérité pour la conf xbox!!!
    axlenz posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:27 PM
    Plutôt d'accord dans sa globalité! La meilleure conf était celle de Xbox/Bethesta! Mais LE jeu que je retiens principalement dans cet E3 c'est A Plague Tale
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:28 PM
    fiveagainstone On as gagné ! C'est cool.
    masharu posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:48 PM
    Pour moi le Xbox Showcase était la seconde meilleure présentation (je n'ai cependant pas regardé l'Indie Showcase ni le Future Games Show pour juger complètement) et effectivement c'est l'une des meilleures présentations Microsoft depuis leur début, le flow était bon avec un enchainement de jeu, après comme je l'ai dit les jeux me correspondent moins et les cinématiques CGI sont toujours plus présent que les sessions de gameplay (où au moins on n'a pas le joueur sur le stage qui jouent sans commentaire). Nintendo avec le Direct + Treehouse a fait la chose plus proprement avec de la vraie variété entre (pour ne citer que) un nouveau Metroid, remake d'Advance Wars, portage de Fatal Frame et le finish avec Breath of the Wild 2.
    azerty posted the 06/16/2021 at 12:54 PM
    Elden Ring, Replaced, Somerville et Trek to Yomi
    gaeon posted the 06/16/2021 at 01:06 PM
    Je comprend pas trop ces prix, ça n'a pas beaucoup de sens J'aurais plutôt fait comme aux Video Games Wards, meilleur jeu switch, meilleur RPG etc... Bah je suppose que l'idée c'est de froisser personne.

    Pour moi l'absence de Sony a baisé l'E3, même si je les porte pas plus que ça dans mon coeur. Le jour où ils avaient aligné FF7 remake, Last Guardian et Shenmue 3 c'était costaud. Maintenant ya plus trop a chercher comme avant "qui a gagné l'E3". Pour moi ça serai également Nintendo mais mon amour de leur licences joue beaucoup
    nostalgia75 posted the 06/16/2021 at 01:15 PM
    Forza horizon 5 bordel
    poghpo posted the 06/16/2021 at 01:20 PM
    Pas de Warcry Challenges ? ahah
    azerty posted the 06/16/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Sans Sony tout le monde gagne par défaut, de toute façon.
    masharu posted the 06/16/2021 at 01:31 PM
    azerty Sony aurait été dans cette liste, ça ne change rien. Le but c'est de prendre le meilleur de chaque présentation, si vous êtes passé à coté de cette information .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo