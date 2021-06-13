In the new trailer, we got some new story exposition about the central tower Babylon's Fall will take be set on. As the title suggests, the tower players will be spending their time on is called Babylon in a fluid-co-op experience.



Players will become warriors called Sentinels and work their way through the Tower of Babylon. While you may know about dual-wielding weapons, Babylon's Fall will let players use up to four weapons at once thanks to something called the Gideon Coffin.

According to a press release, Babylon's Fall will be directed by Kenji Saito, director of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Square Enix also says Babylon's Fall is being developed as a live-service title that will be supported with post-launch content after release.