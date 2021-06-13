profile
Babylon's Fall
name : Babylon's Fall
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
other versions : PC
Babylon's Fall - Trailer E3 2021


In the new trailer, we got some new story exposition about the central tower Babylon's Fall will take be set on. As the title suggests, the tower players will be spending their time on is called Babylon in a fluid-co-op experience.

Players will become warriors called Sentinels and work their way through the Tower of Babylon. While you may know about dual-wielding weapons, Babylon's Fall will let players use up to four weapons at once thanks to something called the Gideon Coffin.


According to a press release, Babylon's Fall will be directed by Kenji Saito, director of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Square Enix also says Babylon's Fall is being developed as a live-service title that will be supported with post-launch content after release.
    tags : platinum games babyllon's fall squate-enix
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:03 PM by masharu
    comments (2)
    jofe posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:07 PM
    Nan merci, on peut s'en passer.
    lamap posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:13 PM
    Le trailer jap est en 60fps https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLX3zU5IdW0
    Graphiquement ça a l'air assez stylé, on dirait le même délire impressionniste que dans 11-11 Memories Retold.
    Pour le reste il semblerait qu'on soit plus proche d'un GodFall.
