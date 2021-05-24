accueil
news
blogs
videos
reviews
previews
features
Facebook
Rumeur jeux PS+ Mois de Juin
Bon j'y crois pas pour un sous mais bon
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)
Operation: Tango (PS5)
apparemment donc VF5US sortira le 1er Juin, mais bon ça sent le fake donc à voir.
Foxstep
-
https://areajugones.sport.es/videojuegos/filtrados-los-juegos-de-ps-plus-para-junio-de-2021-estos-son-los-titulos-gratuitos-para-ps4-y-ps5/
tags :
ps+
june
fuji
,
minbox
,
phase1
posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:28 PM by
foxstep
comments (
11
)
liberty
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:39 PM
Au pire Vendredi il y aura les infos. Mais on va pas trop se hyper comme Judgment
nosphor68
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:45 PM
Les rumeurs sur les jeux PS+ ont toujours été fausses donc bon........ On verra à la fin de la semaine
amario
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:47 PM
Vraiment pas top
noishe
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:47 PM
nosphor68
Beaucoup de rumeurs de jeux PS+ se sont avérée être vraies. Récemment y'a notamment eu FFVII Remake
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:47 PM
Honnêtement si c'est vrai, ce n'est pas fou
zekk
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:50 PM
Ça peut être cool pour Squadron !
goldmen33
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:50 PM
C'est quand la dernière fois qu'une rumeur sur le ps+ s'est avérée correcte?
altendorf
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 06:51 PM
goldmen33
FF7 Remake
hatefield
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 07:00 PM
Le Squadron pour la VR je veux.
losz
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 07:05 PM
J'espère pas, nul.
cobrasnake
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 07:17 PM
de toute façon demain j'ai mon SMT 3N donc le reste.....
