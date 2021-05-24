Enter The Fox
Rumeur jeux PS+ Mois de Juin
Bon j'y crois pas pour un sous mais bon

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)
Operation: Tango (PS5)

apparemment donc VF5US sortira le 1er Juin, mais bon ça sent le fake donc à voir.

Foxstep - https://areajugones.sport.es/videojuegos/filtrados-los-juegos-de-ps-plus-para-junio-de-2021-estos-son-los-titulos-gratuitos-para-ps4-y-ps5/
    tags : ps+ june
    posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:28 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    liberty posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Au pire Vendredi il y aura les infos. Mais on va pas trop se hyper comme Judgment
    nosphor68 posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:45 PM
    Les rumeurs sur les jeux PS+ ont toujours été fausses donc bon........ On verra à la fin de la semaine
    amario posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Vraiment pas top
    noishe posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:47 PM
    nosphor68 Beaucoup de rumeurs de jeux PS+ se sont avérée être vraies. Récemment y'a notamment eu FFVII Remake
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Honnêtement si c'est vrai, ce n'est pas fou
    zekk posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:50 PM
    Ça peut être cool pour Squadron !
    goldmen33 posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:50 PM
    C'est quand la dernière fois qu'une rumeur sur le ps+ s'est avérée correcte?
    altendorf posted the 05/24/2021 at 06:51 PM
    goldmen33 FF7 Remake
    hatefield posted the 05/24/2021 at 07:00 PM
    Le Squadron pour la VR je veux.
    losz posted the 05/24/2021 at 07:05 PM
    J'espère pas, nul.
    cobrasnake posted the 05/24/2021 at 07:17 PM
    de toute façon demain j'ai mon SMT 3N donc le reste.....
