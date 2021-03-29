Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 08/23/2017
koopastream
koopastream
Uncharted the lost legacy - Un duo de choc !!
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on (re)découvre le dernier Uncharted sorti avec d'autres personnages que Nathan

https://youtu.be/owYiMlW06PE
    posted the 03/29/2021 at 01:34 PM by koopastream
    comments (3)
    midomashakil posted the 03/29/2021 at 01:49 PM
    terminer 3 fois
    dedad posted the 03/29/2021 at 02:06 PM
    Combat de Titan Nadine contre Abby.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/29/2021 at 02:21 PM
    A fortiori, bof.

    Mais j'imagine j'aurais aimé si je n'avais pas joué au 4.
