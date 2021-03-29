accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
33
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
rebellion
,
anakaris
,
mickurt
,
sora78
,
spilner
,
diablass59
,
torotoro59
,
tynokarts
,
e3payne
,
minbox
,
link49
,
binou87
,
kisukesan
,
misterpixel
,
tolgafury
,
rayzorx09
,
chester
,
leonr4
,
niveforever
,
trungz
,
davonizuka
,
aiolia081
,
kurosama
,
kali
,
rockin
,
blur0d
,
ninja17
,
osiris
,
marcus62
,
aym
name :
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
08/23/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
seeyouspoon
,
binou87
,
link49
,
mugimando
,
nekonoctis
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
qbigaara49
,
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
sujetdelta
,
osiris
,
enzo87
,
ravyxxs
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
539
visites since opening :
288453
koopastream
> blog
Uncharted the lost legacy - Un duo de choc !!
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui on (re)découvre le dernier Uncharted sorti avec d'autres personnages que Nathan
https://youtu.be/owYiMlW06PE
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/29/2021 at 01:34 PM by
koopastream
comments (
3
)
midomashakil
posted
the 03/29/2021 at 01:49 PM
terminer 3 fois
dedad
posted
the 03/29/2021 at 02:06 PM
Combat de Titan Nadine contre Abby.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/29/2021 at 02:21 PM
A fortiori, bof.
Mais j'imagine j'aurais aimé si je n'avais pas joué au 4.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais j'imagine j'aurais aimé si je n'avais pas joué au 4.