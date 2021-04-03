accueil
profile
1
❤
name :
Aliens : Fireteam
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Cold Iron Studios
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
profile
goldmen33
articles : 953
953
visites since opening : 1562863
1562863
goldmen33
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Aliens: Fireteam - 25 minutes de gameplay!
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
raoh38
posted the 03/04/2021 at 05:12 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (3)
3
)
torotoro59
posted
the 03/04/2021 at 05:25 PM
Vous êtes des hommes...!? De vrais hommes...?!
raoh38
posted
the 03/04/2021 at 05:44 PM
Sa va être fun
kuroni
posted
the 03/04/2021 at 06:06 PM
L'Alien, capable de ramper sur les murs, qui bloque derrière une caisse posée dans un couloir large...
C'est pas demain qu'on aura de bonnes IA dans les jeux...
C'est pas demain qu'on aura de bonnes IA dans les jeux...