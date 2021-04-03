profile
Aliens : Fireteam
name : Aliens : Fireteam
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Cold Iron Studios
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Aliens: Fireteam - 25 minutes de gameplay!


    torotoro59 posted the 03/04/2021 at 05:25 PM
    Vous êtes des hommes...!? De vrais hommes...?!
    raoh38 posted the 03/04/2021 at 05:44 PM
    Sa va être fun
    kuroni posted the 03/04/2021 at 06:06 PM
    L'Alien, capable de ramper sur les murs, qui bloque derrière une caisse posée dans un couloir large...
    C'est pas demain qu'on aura de bonnes IA dans les jeux...
