The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
4
name : The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
chiotgamer
18
chiotgamer
articles : 89
visites since opening : 214260
chiotgamer > blog
Zelda Skyward Sword HD : la boxart dévoilée



https://www.reddit.com/r/ZeldaMemes/comments/lqp6qg/ss_new_box_art_released/
    tags : bah quoi
    burningcrimson
    posted the 02/24/2021 at 04:20 AM by chiotgamer
    comments (2)
    burningcrimson posted the 02/24/2021 at 04:25 AM
    altendorf posted the 02/24/2021 at 05:06 AM
