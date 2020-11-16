profile
wilhelm > blog
Cosplay fou de Dark Souls 3
Les Russes et le cosplay, c'est un autre niveau quand même.









    tags : cosplay russie demon's soul Сука
    14
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    bogsnake, spartan1985, syndrome, leblogdeshacka, sora78, denton, shigeryu, vexx, foxstep, onihanzo, minbox, axlenz, kibix, tsunmida
    posted the 11/16/2020 at 02:52 PM by wilhelm
    comments (9)
    syndrome posted the 11/16/2020 at 02:54 PM
    Ces gens me dépriment

    C'est à cause d'eux que je n'en ferai jamais!
    bogsnake posted the 11/16/2020 at 02:54 PM
    De toute beauté en effet !
    sora78 posted the 11/16/2020 at 02:57 PM
    C'est de Dark Souls le cosplay pas Demon's Souls

    Mais jolie en effet
    denton posted the 11/16/2020 at 03:04 PM
    Incroyable
    shigeryu posted the 11/16/2020 at 03:04 PM
    Assez dingo en effet !
    foxstep posted the 11/16/2020 at 03:08 PM
    Umbasa Le cosplay
    minbox posted the 11/16/2020 at 03:43 PM
    Putain
    madd posted the 11/16/2020 at 03:45 PM
    La vache !
    tsunmida posted the 11/16/2020 at 03:53 PM
    vraiment top
