armando > blog
Sony pret à lacher 1 millard pour acheter Crunchyroll ?
Bas oui forte de rumeur qui gonfle et gonfle ses dernières heures

TOKYO -- Sony has entered into final negotiations to acquire U.S. anime-streaming service Crunchyroll, Nikkei learned on Friday, a deal that could catapult the Japanese icon into a global battle with the likes of Netflix.

Sony could end up spending more than 100 billion yen ($957 million) on the U.S. streamer, gaining its 70 million members around the world.

Sony has its own popular anime like "Kimetsu no Yaiba" ("Demon Slayer"), but has been licensing it to streaming services. Sony's Aniplex, the studio behind "Kimetsu no Yaiba," has a variety of content, including movies and music, that is mainly distributed by overseas companies.

If the acquisition is realized, global competition for content among companies like Netflix and Hulu will intensify.

Crunchyroll was founded in 2006 and has its headquarters in San Francisco. In 2018, AT&T, the U.S. telecommunications giant, became its parent company.

Sony recently obtained the exclusive right to negotiate for Crunchyroll.

After acquiring Funimation, an anime distributor, in 2017, Sony gained 1 million paying subscribers, mainly in the U.S., but came up against obstacles expanding this customer base.

Crunchyroll has 70 million free members and 3 million paying subscribers in more than 200 countries and regions, including the U.S. and Europe.

Crunchyroll would also give Sony more than 1,000 titles that it can use to vary its offerings.

Sony's total operating income from games, music and movies is forecast to reach $4.79 billion for the fiscal year ending March, accounting for 60% of the group total.

The company once known for Trinitron TVs and Walkman personal stereos has grown into an entertainment colossus that plans to strengthen this side of its business by building on Crunchyroll's membership base.

With the coronavirus convincing people around the world to entertain themselves at home, demand for video distribution services is swelling and competition for popular content is intensifying. Netflix, the largest streamer, is forming alliances with animation studios, while Disney last year took its popular library and began its own streaming service.

According to The Association of Japanese Animations, the global anime market in 2018 was worth about $21 billion, 1.5 times that of five years earlier. The overseas market accounts for nearly half of total demand.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business-deals/Sony-nears-acquisition-of-US-anime-streaming-service-Crunchyroll
    posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:21 AM by armando
    comments (15)
    akinen posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:29 AM
    Ouais, sony la branche vidéo cinéma. Perso, je suis abonné à crunchyroll donc la nouvelle m’intéresse. On en a déjà parlé ici.
    sora78 posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:39 AM
    Y a déjà eu un article ici hier.
    armando posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:57 AM
    Pas vu l'article si doublon qu'un modo l'efface
    whitemane posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:03 AM
    Déja acté le rachat

    https://twitter.com/Kotaku/status/1322151755556204544
    zekura posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:03 AM
    Ce qui est drôle c'est que wakanime appartient à Sony aussi, qui a aussi ADN. On aura donc également la fusion potentiel entre crunchyroll, wakanim et ADN.
    armando posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:03 AM
    Suppression de l'application pour les bouzitrons ?
    serve posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:11 AM
    zekura

    Oui forte chance ils vont surement faire le SVOD ultime pour les fans d'anime.
    gantzeur posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:18 AM
    armando possible
    armando posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:19 AM
    gantzeur Ca serait de bonne guerre !
    idd posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:28 AM
    whitemane il m'avait semblé que ce qui est acté c'est seulement que Sony a obtenu l'exclusivité de la négotiation pur le rachat auprès de AT&T.
    spilner posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:36 AM
    #SonyN’aPasD’argent
    bladagun posted the 10/31/2020 at 11:36 AM
    Cool crunchy roll sur Ps5 offert avec le ps+
    altendorf posted the 10/31/2020 at 12:19 PM
    Moins d’un milliard.
    cyr posted the 10/31/2020 at 12:41 PM
    spilner Sony a surtout de lourde dette.... Mais pourquoi je t'ai répondu vu ton niveau de fanatisme...
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2020 at 12:42 PM
    Si ça peut rapporter gros à Sony en général sur le long terme pourquoi pas. C’est une société qui mérite d’être limité au niveau de Samsung je trouve.
