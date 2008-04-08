accueil
One, two, three... Music !
description :
Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
Chansons Internationales
Musiques électroniques
Chinese Man - Get Up
Musiques électroniques
Hello !!
Chinese Man est un collectif de hip-hop et electro français. Formé en 2004.
Get Up est tiré de l'album Racing With The Sun sorti en 2011.
Alors heureux ?
siil
posted
the 10/11/2020 at 11:46 AM
Arrrghl
En concert un délire incroyable.
A l’époque chinese man, ratata, rjd2, data ... j’ai trop kiffé !
kujotaro
posted
the 10/11/2020 at 12:18 PM
Merci pour le partage.
