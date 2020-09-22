accueil
PS5 disponible à 469 € dépêchez vous
Go go Go
https://www.mistertecno.com/fr/consoles-ps5/2649-sony-consola-playstation-5-0711719396604.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:50 PM by
leyth
comments (
24
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:51 PM
Non merci, ce n'est pas assez cher
jamrock
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:52 PM
Non merci ça va aller.
negan
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:53 PM
Chelou le, site
potion2swag
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:53 PM
Putain le site des enfers.
zekk
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:54 PM
d'un site chelou venant des iles canaries ? non merci
lion93
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:54 PM
L'arnaque...
shanks
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:55 PM
Ce site sous Google Trad
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:55 PM
Vu la gueule du site tu va te retrouver avec une PayStation 555
maxleresistant
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:58 PM
https://ie.trustpilot.com/review/mistertecno.com
à éviter
suzukube
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 03:59 PM
369 € la PS5 Digital Edition
noishe
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:02 PM
C'est quoi ce site espagnol anglais et français
mafacenligne
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:03 PM
go go go ,mais dans quelle sens
yukilin
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:05 PM
Site pas fiable du tout
kikoo31
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:08 PM
megadeth
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:10 PM
jeanouillz
ou pire une polystation 5 ^^
oracle972
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:15 PM
Je préfère de loin la paper édition
http://imgur.com/Br6Li0g
amassous
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:19 PM
Tarpin bizarre ton site
escobar
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:21 PM
Ça pue l'arnaque ton site de merde
kuroni
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:23 PM
Arnaque.
axlenz
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:23 PM
Pour me faire livrer la PS6 ?
ritalix
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:24 PM
chelou ce site
kajungoogo0
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:32 PM
https://www.scamdoc.com/fr/view/329146
kajungoogo0
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:42 PM
Désolé j'ai tout commandé il n'y en a plus .. c'est pour les revendres sur Ebay.
https://www.casimages.com/i/200922064148990150.jpg.html
Un peu chère mais je vais m'en remettre
rendan
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 04:43 PM
Mais lol non merci garde le ton site en brique
