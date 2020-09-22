profile
leyth
0
Like
Likers
leyth
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 2924
leyth > blog
PS5 disponible à 469 € dépêchez vous
Go go Go

https://www.mistertecno.com/fr/consoles-ps5/2649-sony-consola-playstation-5-0711719396604.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:50 PM by leyth
    comments (24)
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:51 PM
    Non merci, ce n'est pas assez cher
    jamrock posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:52 PM
    Non merci ça va aller.
    negan posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:53 PM
    Chelou le, site
    potion2swag posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:53 PM
    Putain le site des enfers.
    zekk posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:54 PM
    d'un site chelou venant des iles canaries ? non merci
    lion93 posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:54 PM
    L'arnaque...
    shanks posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Ce site sous Google Trad
    jeanouillz posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Vu la gueule du site tu va te retrouver avec une PayStation 555
    maxleresistant posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:58 PM
    https://ie.trustpilot.com/review/mistertecno.com
    à éviter
    suzukube posted the 09/22/2020 at 03:59 PM
    369 € la PS5 Digital Edition
    noishe posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:02 PM
    C'est quoi ce site espagnol anglais et français
    mafacenligne posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:03 PM
    go go go ,mais dans quelle sens
    yukilin posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:05 PM
    Site pas fiable du tout
    kikoo31 posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:08 PM
    megadeth posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:10 PM
    jeanouillz ou pire une polystation 5 ^^
    oracle972 posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:15 PM
    Je préfère de loin la paper édition
    http://imgur.com/Br6Li0g
    amassous posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:19 PM
    Tarpin bizarre ton site
    escobar posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:21 PM
    Ça pue l'arnaque ton site de merde
    kuroni posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:23 PM
    Arnaque.
    axlenz posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:23 PM
    Pour me faire livrer la PS6 ?
    ritalix posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:24 PM
    chelou ce site
    kajungoogo0 posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:32 PM
    https://www.scamdoc.com/fr/view/329146
    kajungoogo0 posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:42 PM
    Désolé j'ai tout commandé il n'y en a plus .. c'est pour les revendres sur Ebay.
    https://www.casimages.com/i/200922064148990150.jpg.html
    Un peu chère mais je vais m'en remettre
    rendan posted the 09/22/2020 at 04:43 PM
    Mais lol non merci garde le ton site en brique
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre