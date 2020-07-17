accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
45
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
shanks
,
rebellion
,
cort
,
leonr4
,
anakaris
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
chester
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
minbox
,
jojoplay4
,
spawnini
,
furtifdor
,
tolgafury
,
sora78
,
misterpixel
,
genzzo
,
kurosama
,
diablass59
,
mickurt
,
eldren
,
namxi
,
uit
,
smokeboom
,
marcus62
,
yamy
,
aym
,
aros
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
kevisiano
,
spartan1985
,
korou
,
amassous
,
yanissou
,
tynokarts
,
kr16
,
kratoszeus
,
mikazaki
,
walterwhite
,
iglooo
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
european release date :
07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
archesstat
,
genraltow
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
torotoro59
ouroboros4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
212
visites since opening :
327151
ouroboros4
> blog
Les moments de réflexion de Ghost of Tsushima
Désolé j'ai pas pu résisté
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
kiryukazuma
,
gemini
,
serialgamer7
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
onihanzo
posted the 08/08/2020 at 07:47 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
8
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 07:55 PM
soispasjalouxmgl1
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 08:05 PM
ahahah, bon.
serialgamer7
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 08:11 PM
jenicris
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 08:12 PM
axlenz
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 08:14 PM
Alors là oui il y a du renouvellement
wilhelm
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 08:31 PM
Craig
minbox
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 08:43 PM
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/08/2020 at 09:01 PM
Sacré Craig toujours dans les bon coup
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo