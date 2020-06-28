profile
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Moi rien, je suis dans le sud

Faites moi rêver allez
    posted the 06/28/2020 at 12:51 PM by kevisiano
    comments (10)
    killia posted the 06/28/2020 at 12:53 PM
    BG

    Profite bien de tes vacances

    Perso, je suis sur Indivisible sur Switch de la bombe

    Et TLOU2 à la moitié.
    Je prends mon temps.
    churos45 posted the 06/28/2020 at 12:57 PM
    Je suis toujours sur Yakuza 5, je suis arrivé au 5ème scénario. Je trouve le jeu bien trop long, surtout que pour l'instant l'histoire est moins intéressante que les précédents. Je vais tenter de le terminer rapidement, puis ce sera le moment de lancer TLOU Part II
    shiroyashagin posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:00 PM
    J'ai fini the last of us part 2 et je vais repartir sur Sea of thieves, Zelda BOTW et the friends of ringo ishikawa !
    yukilin posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:00 PM
    TLOU 2 et une tonne de jeux switch en même temps
    shinz0 posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:09 PM
    Le Dernier d'Entre Nous partie II, à la moitié sans me presser et en savourant chaque instant
    Le mode photo je me régale
    fan2jeux posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:12 PM
    The last of us part 2
    populus posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:14 PM
    TLOU PArt 2 et AC Origins pour varier un peu ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:14 PM
    Tlou et le platine qui va avec
    kevisiano posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:15 PM
    shinz0 hâte de rentrer pour finir "il n'en restera qu'un partie 2" !

    killia merci mon pote ! J'espère que tu t'amuses sur tes jeux
    thelastone posted the 06/28/2020 at 01:33 PM
    Je dois être le seul avec une ps4 mais sans TLOU 2, jattend ghost of tsukushima et je viens de me refaire sekiro
