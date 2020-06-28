accueil
kevisiano
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Moi rien, je suis dans le sud
Faites moi rêver allez
posted the 06/28/2020 at 12:51 PM by
kevisiano
killia
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 12:53 PM
BG
Profite bien de tes vacances
Perso, je suis sur Indivisible sur Switch de la bombe
Et TLOU2 à la moitié.
Je prends mon temps.
churos45
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 12:57 PM
Je suis toujours sur Yakuza 5, je suis arrivé au 5ème scénario. Je trouve le jeu bien trop long, surtout que pour l'instant l'histoire est moins intéressante que les précédents. Je vais tenter de le terminer rapidement, puis ce sera le moment de lancer TLOU Part II
shiroyashagin
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:00 PM
J'ai fini the last of us part 2 et je vais repartir sur Sea of thieves, Zelda BOTW et the friends of ringo ishikawa !
yukilin
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:00 PM
TLOU 2 et une tonne de jeux switch en même temps
shinz0
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:09 PM
Le Dernier d'Entre Nous partie II, à la moitié sans me presser et en savourant chaque instant
Le mode photo je me régale
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:12 PM
The last of us part 2
populus
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:14 PM
TLOU PArt 2 et AC Origins pour varier un peu ^^
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:14 PM
Tlou et le platine qui va avec
kevisiano
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:15 PM
shinz0
hâte de rentrer pour finir "il n'en restera qu'un partie 2" !
killia
merci mon pote ! J'espère que tu t'amuses sur tes jeux
thelastone
posted
the 06/28/2020 at 01:33 PM
Je dois être le seul avec une ps4 mais sans TLOU 2, jattend ghost of tsukushima et je viens de me refaire sekiro
