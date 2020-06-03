profile
Retro Gamekyo Super Nes
38
Likes
Likers
name : Retro Gamekyo Super Nes
profile
gunstarred
32
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 509
visites since opening : 545440
gunstarred > blog
all
L'enchère de la Nintendo Play Station Super NES CD-ROM Prototype est bientôt fini
Retro


https://comics.ha.com/itm/video-games/nintendo/nintendo-play-station-super-nes-cd-rom-prototype-sony-and-nintendo-c-1992/a/7224-93060.s?ic4=GalleryView-Thumbnail-071515

Dans les débuts s'est monté jusqu'à 360 000$ (voir 380 000$) mais depuis quelques semaines, çà a baissé puis plus rien.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:37 PM by gunstarred
    comments (10)
    piratees posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:42 PM
    j'aime bien l'alim PSone pour faire marché le bouzin
    octobar posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:43 PM
    sa place est dans un musée.
    nyseko posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:44 PM
    ça peut encore s’enflammer vers la fin mais comme je le pensais, ça n'atteindra pas des sommets contrairement à ce que l'on peut voir dans le domaine de l'art.
    godson posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:47 PM
    Comment une enchère peut elle baisser ?
    zmaragdus posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:49 PM
    Ils attendent toujours le dernier moment pour enchérir, c'est la technique.
    famimax posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:51 PM
    Au fait, j'ai pas fait de news pour ça, mais la pc-engine mini a été repoussée : https://www.rom-game.fr/news/3984-La+sortie+de+la+PC+Engine+Mini+impactee+par+le+Coronavirus.html

    godson J'en ait parlé chiotgamer qui a participé à l’enchère (il est blindé de thunes !), le site a peut être annulé des enchères de trolls ou de faux comptes
    playstation2008 posted the 03/06/2020 at 03:20 PM
    octobar tu m’as fait vibrer
    damrode posted the 03/06/2020 at 04:33 PM
    Y'a des jeux qui passent dessus au moins ?
    gunstarred posted the 03/06/2020 at 04:38 PM
    damrode Les jeux SNES oui. https://www.rom-game.fr/news/2650-SNES+CD+-+La+Nintendo+PlayStation+fonctionne+enfin+!.html
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre