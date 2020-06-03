accueil
L'enchère de la Nintendo Play Station Super NES CD-ROM Prototype est bientôt fini
Retro
https://comics.ha.com/itm/video-games/nintendo/nintendo-play-station-super-nes-cd-rom-prototype-sony-and-nintendo-c-1992/a/7224-93060.s?ic4=GalleryView-Thumbnail-071515
Dans les débuts s'est monté jusqu'à 360 000$ (voir 380 000$) mais depuis quelques semaines, çà a baissé puis plus rien.
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:37 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
10
)
piratees
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:42 PM
j'aime bien l'alim PSone pour faire marché le bouzin
octobar
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:43 PM
sa place est dans un musée.
nyseko
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:44 PM
ça peut encore s’enflammer vers la fin mais comme je le pensais, ça n'atteindra pas des sommets contrairement à ce que l'on peut voir dans le domaine de l'art.
godson
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:47 PM
Comment une enchère peut elle baisser ?
zmaragdus
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:49 PM
Ils attendent toujours le dernier moment pour enchérir, c'est la technique.
famimax
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:51 PM
Au fait, j'ai pas fait de news pour ça, mais la pc-engine mini a été repoussée :
https://www.rom-game.fr/news/3984-La+sortie+de+la+PC+Engine+Mini+impactee+par+le+Coronavirus.html
godson
J'en ait parlé
chiotgamer
qui a participé à l’enchère (il est blindé de thunes !), le site a peut être annulé des enchères de trolls ou de faux comptes
playstation2008
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 03:20 PM
octobar
tu m’as fait vibrer
damrode
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 04:33 PM
Y'a des jeux qui passent dessus au moins ?
gunstarred
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 04:38 PM
damrode
Les jeux SNES oui.
https://www.rom-game.fr/news/2650-SNES+CD+-+La+Nintendo+PlayStation+fonctionne+enfin+!.html
