profile
jenicris
57
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 830
visites since opening : 1345095
jenicris > blog
Nouveau trailer FFVII Remake
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:01 PM by jenicris
    comments (9)
    docbrown posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:05 PM
    Je viens de le voir sur le site de Square-Enix, du lourd !!!

    Vivement le 03/03/2020 !!
    gat posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:06 PM
    Déjà en home. Le Divin Chauve est ponctuel pour le coup.
    cleptomaniak posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:08 PM
    J'ai la hypppeeee!!! En espérant que le gameplay soit aussi poussé niveau materia que l'original.
    nospeudo posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:10 PM
    J'EN PEUX PLUS !!!
    chiotgamer posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:18 PM
    La classe quand même
    ryoporterbridges posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:20 PM
    Ça déchire
    gemini posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:30 PM
    Excellent
    lefab88 posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:42 PM
    shambala93 posted the 09/11/2019 at 02:54 PM
    Claque !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre