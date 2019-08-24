accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
tvirus
,
terminator
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
onykarts
,
shiroyashagin
,
gat
,
kurosama
,
raph64
starlight
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
106
visites since opening :
171366
starlight
> blog
La série TV Obi Wan officialisé ! (+ Trailer The Mandalorian)
Enfin ! Et avec le retour d'Ewan McGregor.
Scénario déjà écrit, tournage l'année prochaine.
Egalement le 1er trailer pour la série TV The Mandalorian qui arrive le 12 novembre sur Disney +
https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/08/24/obi-wan-kenobi-disney-series-confirmed-with-ewan-mcgregor
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/24/2019 at 12:54 AM by
starlight
comments (
3
)
smokeboom
posted
the 08/24/2019 at 01:09 AM
Ouaaaw trop bien avec le retour d'Ewan McGregor en plus y a un vrai potentiel je suis hypé
raoh38
posted
the 08/24/2019 at 01:38 AM
Sa peut le faire en série
amario
posted
the 08/24/2019 at 01:45 AM
Je suis hypé de fou, on sent vraiment le style SW rogue one dans cette ba
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo