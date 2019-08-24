profile
starlight
12
Likes
Likers
starlight
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 106
visites since opening : 171366
starlight > blog
La série TV Obi Wan officialisé ! (+ Trailer The Mandalorian)
Enfin ! Et avec le retour d'Ewan McGregor.
Scénario déjà écrit, tournage l'année prochaine.




Egalement le 1er trailer pour la série TV The Mandalorian qui arrive le 12 novembre sur Disney +

https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/08/24/obi-wan-kenobi-disney-series-confirmed-with-ewan-mcgregor
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/24/2019 at 12:54 AM by starlight
    comments (3)
    smokeboom posted the 08/24/2019 at 01:09 AM
    Ouaaaw trop bien avec le retour d'Ewan McGregor en plus y a un vrai potentiel je suis hypé
    raoh38 posted the 08/24/2019 at 01:38 AM
    Sa peut le faire en série
    amario posted the 08/24/2019 at 01:45 AM
    Je suis hypé de fou, on sent vraiment le style SW rogue one dans cette ba
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre