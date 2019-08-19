profile
famimax > blog
Gamescom : Next gen trailer featuring 17 exclusive games !
Jeux Vidéo
La prochaine génération de hardware arrive



"Here it is! The brand new Intellivision Amico trailer which shows the Obsidian Black and Metallic Pearl consoles as well as teasing 17 games! Please help us by sharing this video! The world needs to know that Intellivision is back and available on 10.10 2020. Please let us know what you think of the video. Thank you all for your continued support and we look forward to sharing more details and gameplay footage over the next 14 months. "





Source : https://www.facebook.com/Intellivision
    posted the 08/19/2019 at 04:20 PM by famimax
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 08/19/2019 at 04:39 PM
    ah oui...
    hachimaruden posted the 08/19/2019 at 04:44 PM
    Javais oublier cette chinoiserie
    zanpa posted the 08/19/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Cett horreur
    onihanzo posted the 08/19/2019 at 05:52 PM
    Putain mais virez le directeur marketing sur ce produit mon dieu !!
    Quelle horreur !
    Les mecs visent la famille et te mettent des musiques épiques par dessus avec des zooms super lourds, tout ça pour des jeux en carton pâte.
    Qu’ils prennent des cours chez Nintendo pour marketer des jeux pour la famille sérieusement!
