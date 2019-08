Jeux Vidéo

La prochaine génération de hardware arrive"Here it is! The brand new Intellivision Amico trailer which shows the Obsidian Black and Metallic Pearl consoles as well as teasing 17 games! Please help us by sharing this video! The world needs to know that Intellivision is back and available on 10.10 2020. Please let us know what you think of the video. Thank you all for your continued support and we look forward to sharing more details and gameplay footage over the next 14 months. "Source : https://www.facebook.com/Intellivision