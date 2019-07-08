Square Enix Ltd., today announced its massive line-up of games and activities making their way to gamescom in Cologne, Germany later this month. From the 20th - 24thAugust in Hall 9, visitors can dive in and enjoy playable demos for Marvel’s Avengers and FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE, the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online, Trials of Mana™, as well as a playable demo for KINGDOM HEARTS III as seen in the release of the game earlier this year.



In a worldwide first, fans at Gamescom 2019 will play a hands-on demo for MARVEL’S AVENGERS ! Gamers at the Square Enix booth will battle as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor experiencing the preliminary incident of this original Avengers story, launching on the 15th May 2020simultaneously for thePlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC.



For the first time in Europe, visitors will experience the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, with a hands-on demo showcasing the reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. Across 72 stations, show attendees will get their first look at the game before its release for the PlayStation®4 system on 3rd March 2020.



Trials of Mana, the latest title in the revered Mana series and full remake of the RPG classic, will make its global debut at the show with a brand-new playable demo. Entirely rebuilt and revamped with action-RPG battle, levelling and skill systems as well as modern 3D graphics, attendees can check out an early section of the game, playing as just some of the memorable characters that the full game will offer when it launches in early 2020.



Critically-acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV Online returns to gamescom, with a booth powered by Acer® latest Predator™ gaming hardware to maximise everyone’s gaming experience. Intense challenges, great prizes and an exclusive programme of stage shows with the makers of the game including Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida, and Main Scenario Writer and World Lore Creator Banri Oda will be taking place throughout the week, all culminating in a big cosplay competition on Friday 23rdAugust. Finally, the largest FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Fan Gathering to ever take place in Germany is set to shake Cologne on the evening of Friday 23rd August. More information on how to attend can be found here: https://sqex.to/F79nx



The SQUARE ENIX booth will also offer a sneak peek at merchandise prototypes for the upcoming FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, as well as an open demo space for visitors to try out the latest SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS board games.



Life is Strange™ 2: Episode 4 ‘Faith’ debuts at gamescom 2019. Experience the trailer for the riveting next chapter in the Diaz brothers’ journey towards a new life in Mexico, as the story reaches its most thrilling and complex entry yet. The second season of the award-winning franchise from SQUARE ENIX External Studios and the Life is Strange team at DONTNOD Entertainment, continues on August 22nd, 2019.

Y en a qui y vont?